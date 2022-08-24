ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake

 1 day ago

A private dive team says they have found missing Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni.

That group says the 16-year-old's body was in her SUV in a reservoir a few hundred yards from where she was last seen in Truckee.

Authorities are not confirming if this is Rodni but friends of hers, who were with her the night that she was last seen, tell ABC7 News that they have received confirmation that it is, in fact, her.

Sunday evening an SUV could be seen being pulled out of the Prosser Creek Reservoir in Nevada County by authorities, who went so far as to cover the windows with tarps so that no one could see inside the vehicle.

This comes hours after divers who are part of a private search group on YouTube called "Adventures With Purpose" posted to Facebook saying, "We just found Kiely Rodni. Car is upside down in only 14 feet of water. We have confirmed Kiely is inside. Family notified. Law enforcement on the way."

Adventures With Purpose is a dive team dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office only said, "We are on scene and working with Adventures With Purpose to locate and remove the vehicle in question. We have not been able to confirm that it is her vehicle or that she is inside."

From a distance, you can see that the vehicle taken out of the water looks just like the SUV that Rodni was in. The 16-year-old was last seen at a party on Aug. 6 -- one that was said to be just a few hundred yards away from where this vehicle was found.

Authorities have put in around 20,000 man hours in the search for Rodni. The Adventures With Purpose group had only been searching for 24 hours when they claimed to have found her.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and the Placer County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Sunday saying:

"This afternoon, we were notified by volunteer search group Adventures with Purpose they have found a car and a body in the Prosser Reservoir. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Placer County Sheriff's Office, FBI and allied agencies are at the scene to investigate the findings.

The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates when we can.

There will be a press conference tomorrow, August 22, at 11 a.m. at the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District at 10981 Truckee Way, in Truckee."

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

Beavis will lead Us
3d ago

Oh that is so messed up but at least her family can have closure now even though I'm sure their hearts have been ripped out. 😔 RIP young Lady.

