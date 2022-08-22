ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Body recovered from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing man who fell from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen'

 3 days ago

The body pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday has been identified as the missing man who fell from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen," according to family.

Spencer Williams, 29, was identified Sunday by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Williams' body was recovered in the 1000-block of North Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

His body was discovered not far from Chicago's "Playpen" where a man went missing Wednesday after falling off a boat .

His family said he was that person.

Police said shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, their marine unit responded to a report that a person allegedly fell off a boat in the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water filtration plant.

When officers arrived, they began looking for the missing person.

Police also said the Coast Guard brought an unconscious person who had been on a boat to shore. That person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The marine unit then searched the lake for the missing person, but later suspended it.

Chicago police said the two people were on the same boat. The Coast Guard said the missing person was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.

Then Thursday, a body of a 38-year-old man was pulled from Montrose Harbor , but officials later confirmed it was not the person who had gone missing the day before.

This incident with the "Playpen" comes amid growing concerns about safety in that part of the lake.

RELATED: Boating accident in Chicago's 'Playpen' raises safety concerns about Lake Michigan party spot

Officials warned boaters, swimmers and beachgoers to take precautions in the water including always bringing a personal flotation device, never swim alone, watch weather conditions and keep an eye on everybody in your group.

