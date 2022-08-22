ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChamplainValley.com

Man hospitalized after being shot in Brookfield

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IONuB_0hPwfGXw00

*Update 8/22/22, 2:11 pm

The two identities of both the shooter and the victim have been released. The shooter is Jarek Duggins, 24, of Northfield, and the victim is Joshua Demar, 37, of South Royalton. Demar is expected to be released from the UVM Medical Center on Monday. Police also say that there appears to have been a physical altercation instigated by Demar prior to the shooting.

Vermont State Police have released few details about a shooting in Brookfield early Sunday that sent an unidentified man to the hospital.

The man was shot just before 4:00 a.m. on Halfway Brook Road by someone he knew, police said. The victim is at UVM Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but troopers say there’s no threat to the general public. State police are investigating the shooting, along with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 3

Related
mynbc5.com

Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Brookfield#Violent Crime#The Uvm Medical Center#The Orange County State#Nexstar Media Inc#Local 22 44 News
mynbc5.com

Police looking for man who broke into Springfield McDonald's

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Police are asking the public to identify a man who broke into the McDonald's in Springfield last month. Vermont State Police said they responded to an alarm at the McDonald's on Chester Road in the early morning of July 5 and discovered that the restaurant had been burglarized.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

13-year-old dies after fatal ATV crash

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening following a fatal ATV crash. Vermont State Police said a teenage boy from Randolph was driving a 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV in Mount Holly when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The driver...
RANDOLPH, VT
Mountain Times

Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Tractor-trailer crash, fire on I-91 in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 51-year-old man from Maine was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The tractor-trailer crash took place on I-91 in the early morning hours. According to the initial reports, the TT unit was seen off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Teenager dies in ATV crash in Mt. Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager died in an ATV crash in Mount Holly Tuesday. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Gates Road South. They say Jason Wooden, 13, of Randolph was driving an ATV when he lost control and drove off the road. Police say Wooden...
MOUNT HOLLY, VT
WCAX

Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot

Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington. How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids. It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated. Updated: 10 hours ago.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Truck side-swipes broken down vehicle on I-89 in Royalton

ROYALTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Royalton last week. The crash took place on August 18, at around 4:10 p.m. on I-89. Police say a Pontiac Vibe driven by Marilyn Sandoval-Nulsen, 39, of Middlebury, was parked in the breakdown lane due to a mechanical issue. A...
ROYALTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy