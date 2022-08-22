Man hospitalized after being shot in Brookfield

*Update 8/22/22, 2:11 pm

The two identities of both the shooter and the victim have been released. The shooter is Jarek Duggins, 24, of Northfield, and the victim is Joshua Demar, 37, of South Royalton. Demar is expected to be released from the UVM Medical Center on Monday. Police also say that there appears to have been a physical altercation instigated by Demar prior to the shooting.

—

Vermont State Police have released few details about a shooting in Brookfield early Sunday that sent an unidentified man to the hospital.

The man was shot just before 4:00 a.m. on Halfway Brook Road by someone he knew, police said. The victim is at UVM Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but troopers say there’s no threat to the general public. State police are investigating the shooting, along with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.