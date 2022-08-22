ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Healing circle honors 3 men killed in tragic Chicago hit-and-run outside South Side gay bar

By Cate Cauguiran via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHwX5_0hPw7Kxp00

A healing circle honored the lives of three young men killed in a tragic hit-and-run last weekend.

Sunday marks one week since the horrific crash outside the Jeffrey Pub in the 7000-block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood.

"Tragically, yes, lives were lost but to not let their lives be forgotten," said one of the speakers at the event.

The day was about bringing together people to ground themselves in love as the families, along with LGBTQ+ advocates, fight for justice.

It's just not over. It's just a sad, sad thing," said Wanda B.

Bright colors adorned Wanda B, who somberly stood in support with activists like her who have long fought for LGBTQ right for decades.

18 I've been doing it for 40 years and I'll do it as long as I got breath in my body. I will fight for equality," she said.

RELATED: South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says

A rainbow flag somberly flew along Rainbow Field House as three wooden hearts stood bearing the names of the three lives lost a week ago.

The three victims were identified as 25-year-old Donald Huey, 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter and 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, who was a recent University of Michigan graduate.

"I'm devastated. I want justice for my son Donald and the other families," said Huey's mother, Charlita Riley.

RELATED: Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out

"He was a perfect example of someone in our community and what people should set out to be," added Ausley's cousin, Curtis Henderson.

The three lives were taken by the driver of a speeding car outside the popular South Side gay bar, the Jeffery Pub, Chicago police said.

The pub is one of the longest-serving Black gay bars in America and the National Black Justice Coalition is calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.

However, police said, as of now, they don't have the evidence to support that.

"I want them to investigate. I don't want them to blow this off. I don't want them to think of us as just somebody that fight all the time and we deserve this or any of that. We should be treated like everybody else: Human beings," Wanda B said.

RELATED: Disturbing video shows moment several struck in deadly Chicago hit-and-run

Now, activist asking the city to take a step back and look at the bigger picture.

"As we stand here, still fighting for our rights to be who we are and love who we are," said Dawn Valenti. "That's the only thing that makes us different from anybody else's. We choose to love somebody that looks like us. So I just ask you all to please stand together."

So far police have not said if anyone is in custody or what transpired inside the bar that possibly could have led to the fight before the crash.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

1 arrested after 2 men exchange gunfire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Around 6:57 p.m., police say a 33-year-old offender approached a 33-year-old victim in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim then pulled out his own weapon...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Circle#Chicago Police#South Shore#Gay Rights#Violent Crime#South Jeffery Boulevard#Cpd#University Of Michigan
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WandaVision
WGN TV

18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man, who was later identified as Khalil White, suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Jeffrey Pub memorial for South Shore hit-and-run victims

A memorial of flowers is placed near door of the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. Three men were killed on Jeffrey Blvd. during a hit-and-run attack after leaving the pub, Sunday, August 14. The three victims have been identified as 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, 25-year-old Donald Huey and 23-year-old Jalen...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy