ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ccY5_0hPuRzOT00

A man was hospitalized after he was attacked on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.

Dar says he has no choice but to take the Q train home from work after his late night shift as a security guard in Lower Manhattan - and then his regular commute turned frightening when he was randomly attacked at his subway stop just a block from home. He says he noticed a man who was angry and mumbling loudly and pacing in the subway car.

As the 64-year-old quickly exited the train at his Avenue H subway stop, the man followed him out. He then says the suspect jumped onto the tracks, grabbed a rock, and punched Dar in the face before striking him I the head about four times with the rock.

Dar says in his two years of commuting at the same time, he has never seen this man before but is hopeful that the police will find him.

"This is the first time it's happened in my life in New York City, but now I'm scared. It's been two years since I've been doing my job -- I don't have any problem with this place...now I see a lot of homeless people - they make me scared," he said.

Dar has a lot of swelling on the side of his head and will be home from work for at least a week and a half. He is very concerned to get back on the train, but right now is focused on his recovery.

ALSO READ | Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River

A yacht caught on fire on Saturday afternoon on the Hudson River.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 103

Hak a dollar
3d ago

You need to pack a gun or a knife on you at all times especially living in New York or any other big city you have to protect yourself at any cost

Reply(5)
46
OceanBreeze
3d ago

Stay aware and alert at all times in the subway and on the streets. It's like the Walking Dead in NYC now. Been working in NYC since 2005 and things really did go downhill during the pandemic.

Reply
20
impeach Brandon fjb
3d ago

and how the woke left wing Democrats will put it is it's the 64 year old man's fault for being there if he wasn't there then the poor victim AKA criminal would not have attacked him

Reply(1)
11
Related
wabcradio.com

Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Commuting#New York City#Violent Crime#Eyewitness News
fox5ny.com

NYC taxi driver death: 2 indicted, 13-year-old arrested

NEW YORK - The NYPD on Tuesday arrested a 13-year-old girl in connection with the death of a taxi driver in Queens earlier this month. Authorities charged the teen with gang assault and theft of service. She is the fourth person arrested in connection with assaulting Kutin Gyimah, 52, on Aug. 13.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby

A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy