Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work

A man was hospitalized after he was attacked on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.

Dar says he has no choice but to take the Q train home from work after his late night shift as a security guard in Lower Manhattan - and then his regular commute turned frightening when he was randomly attacked at his subway stop just a block from home. He says he noticed a man who was angry and mumbling loudly and pacing in the subway car.

As the 64-year-old quickly exited the train at his Avenue H subway stop, the man followed him out. He then says the suspect jumped onto the tracks, grabbed a rock, and punched Dar in the face before striking him I the head about four times with the rock.

Dar says in his two years of commuting at the same time, he has never seen this man before but is hopeful that the police will find him.

"This is the first time it's happened in my life in New York City, but now I'm scared. It's been two years since I've been doing my job -- I don't have any problem with this place...now I see a lot of homeless people - they make me scared," he said.

Dar has a lot of swelling on the side of his head and will be home from work for at least a week and a half. He is very concerned to get back on the train, but right now is focused on his recovery.

