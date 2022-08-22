ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Missing 12-year-old boy found in Mingo County

By Bailey Brautigan
 5 days ago

UPDATE (8:23 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22)– Mingo County Sheriff’s Department confirms 12-year-old Tucker Wolford has been found safe and sound in a neighbor’s home.

More details to come soon.

UPDATE (10:18 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22)– The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office says that they will have crews in Mingo County on Monday to help search for Tucker Wolford.

They say they will be using agency-owned infrared drones in the search.

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8oOn_0hPtxHV200
Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office

The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 304-235-8551.

