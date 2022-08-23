ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say

A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.

It happened just after noon on Saturday near Pine Avenue and 10th Street.

Police said the female suspect, identified as 55-year-old Stacie Earnestine Wilson of Los Angeles, approached two women who were walking down the street, pushing a baby girl in a stroller.

Wilson allegedly held a fake gun to one of the women's heads and demanded she hand over the baby, according to police.

However, investigators said the victims never surrendered.

That's when a man, identified as 45-year-old Walter Keshone Sullivan, also an L.A. resident, pulled up with another fake gun in what investigators say was a getaway car, they said.

Both Wilson and Sullivan took off but were later found in the 400 block of South Occidental Avenue in L.A.

They were later booked in jail and are both facing felony kidnapping and assault charges. Each of their bails are set at $100,000.

The two women and the baby girl were not injured during the incident, police said.

It's unclear if the suspects knew the victims and a motive for remains unknown.

The case is set to be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office this week.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department at 562-570-7370.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or the L.A. Crime Stoppers website .

Paula Johnson
4d ago

Armed kidnapping. They only get $100,000 bail!!!! Unbelievable!

17
Rick.G
3d ago

I'm glad that they resisted and they both were fake guns because this would have ended tragically.

5
Oy Bumgarner
3d ago

Thank you Lord for.watching over 🙏 our children's we' 🙏 needs you Lord each every minutes of the days each of every days of our life 🙏 🙏 🙏

