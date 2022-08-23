ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-year-old boy sexually abused in River North McDonald's bathroom, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
Chicago police say a 6-year-old boy was sexually abused in a bathroom at the McDonald's flagship restaurant on Clark Street in River North.

Police say the young boy was in the bathroom Saturday just before 6 p.m. when the suspect went into a stall and sexually abused him.

The suspect allegedly fought back when security tried to intervene but was able to be detained and later arrested when police showed up.

Charges are pending.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

In 2020, another man was arrested and charged after allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl inside the the bathroom at the same McDonalds.

