Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County. The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson. State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system. Nicholson's...
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'
The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
Mother, 5 Children Among Dead After Wrong-Way Interstate Crash
"Losing your family in a split-second like that is not going to be easy for anybody," a neighbor told WLS news in Chicago.
Deadly crash kills two Indiana State University footballers Caleb VanHooser, Christian Eubanks, and one other student
A DEADLY car crash has claimed the lives of two Indiana State University football players and another student as the school mourns the tragic loss. The single-car accident occurred Sunday morning when the vehicle - carrying five passengers - veered off the road, struck a tree and caught fire on State Road 46 in Riley, Indiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
4 more bodies found in Perry County on Sunday. Daughters wait to see if one is their father.
Four additional bodies were found Sunday in Perry County, raising the death toll in the county to seven following last week’s historic floods, Deputy Coroner Ashley Combs said. Among the victims found in Perry County on Sunday, one man has been identified, but Combs did not immediately release his...
49-Year-Old Matthew Perry Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Waverly Township (Waverly Township, MI)
Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Waverly Township that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Bangor man. The motorcyclist was identified as 49-year-old Matthew Perry from Bangor.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Man Dies, Several Injured in Crash
Since 1938, Sturgis has held the position of the absolute pinnacle of motorcycle rallies. Every… The post 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Man Dies, Several Injured in Crash appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College student is slain in a national park by a woman pretending to be a stranded motorist, police say
A would-be robber pretending to be a stranded motorist killed a Florida college student who had pulled his own weapon in self-defense during a gunfight in Alabama, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus — both students at the University of Central Florida — were driving through...
Teen Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot With Several Gunshot Wounds: Police
Caleb Boling, 18, died after being shot multiple times in the Georgia Walmart parking lot, police said.
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake
A judge from Arkansas was found dead at the bottom of a lake roughly 70 miles east of Little Rock on Sunday morning in what appears to be an accidental drowning, per authorities.
Woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa, who was found in a ditch and later died, is believed to have been attacked by her five Great Danes, resulting in her death, local authorities shared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman whose decomposing body was found in Waukegan apartment identified as Bianca Haas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman whose decomposing body was found inside a Waukegan apartment Thursday has been identified as Bianca Haas, 22, of Mount Prospect. She was last seen in February. Waukegan police responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. after someone went inside the apartment and found the body. Because the body was described as "decomposing," the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. An autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner's office Friday and "results are pending further studies at this time," according to a release from the coroner's office.
A medical helicopter in Ohio crashes while responding to a fatal car accident, police say
A medical chopper responding Tuesday to the scene of a fatal car accident in southern Ohio crashed while attempting to land, authorities said.
Mississippi girl, 13, found in Kentucky; man arrested in connection to her disappearance
Kentucky police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old Mississippi girl. Just three days elapsed between the time the victim left her Ridgeland, Mississippi, residence on July 26 and when Covington police arrested Velasquez-Perez on July 29. "We get missing persons reports on a...
Kentucky teen dies after volunteering with flood clean-up: 'He had an amazing heart'
Aaron "Mick" Crawford, 18, suddenly fell ill and died after assisting with flood relief efforts in Perry County, his family told The Courier Journal.
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A school bus crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana border when the driver apparently went into cardiac arrest on Monday, authorities said. The bus crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner, Ohio, at around 8 a.m. Officials on the scene...
Harrison High School football alum among survivors of Indiana State fatal crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon, a standout running back at Harrison High School, was one of the two survivors of a Sunday morning accident that killed two members of Indiana State football team, according to the Associated Press. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Ind., the AP reported, when the vehicle left a state highway and struck a tree. ...
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3