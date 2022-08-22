Massapequa fans eagerly anticipate re-scheduled Little League World Series game

Sunday's postponement of the Massapequa Little League team's game added to the anticipation in the community.

Massapequa Coast fans were hoping to watch a great game on the team's home field. However, it wasn't meant to be because of storms in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Still, the wet weather did not dampen sprits for the fans on Long Island.

At one of the most famous businesses in Massapequa, the All American Hamburger Drive In, as well at other businesses, there are lots of signs of support for Massapequa Coast.

Many residents said they will be rooting for the 12-year-olds Monday morning.

"I have a lot of hope in them. They've shown a lot of determination, so I'm excited," said resident Clay Townsend.

Outside the All American Hamburger Drive In, customers rooted for the 12-year-old Little Leaguers who have captured Long Island's attention.

"The boys are itching to get back out on the field," Massapequa Coast Coach Roland Clark told News 12 Long Island as the team headed on a bus to the game on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the wet weather postponed their game against the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

Fans who gathered for an outdoor watch party on the team's home field in John Burns Park left after the game was postponed. The postponement happened following a rain delay that lasted for several hours.

"I'm excited! Last time they had a rain delay, they won, so this is good for them... this is good for Massapequa," said Margaret Gabriele, the aunt of the team's catcher, Ryan Huksloot.

Long Island's star Little Leaguers may need all the positive support they can get after losing to Honolulu on Friday -- making this a do-or-die game for the team.

Clark said the team was frustrated by the weather postponement but is focused on Monday's game.

"The plan for tomorrow is to wake up early, have a nice breakfast, get down to the batting cages. Hopefully, the weather is nice enough for us to take the field at 11 a.m.," Clark said.

Back at the All American, 8-year-old Mason Kanover, of Seaford, said he loves baseball and will be watching Massapequa Coast on Monday morning.

"I really hope they win," Kanover said.

There are no plans for a watch party at John Burns Park in Massapequa due to the expected rain headed toward Long Island, Town of Oyster Bay officials said. Still, lots of baseball fans will be tuning in Monday at 11 a.m. to watch the game.