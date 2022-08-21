Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
fox5dc.com
Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Now that's what you call beginner's luck!. A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.
Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds
PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
Nottingham MD
Winner claims $2.2 million Multi-Match jackpot after buying ticket in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A $6 quick-pick Multi-Match ticket did the trick for a loyal Lottery player, who won the jackpot in the August 18 drawing. The annuity value that night was $2.2 million, and the winner decided to take the $1.6 million cash option. He is the second player to win a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022.
Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse
Advocates write that state legislators should prioritize shifting the tax burden away from low-income families as the 2023 legislative session approaches. The post Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse appeared first on Maryland Matters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
NBC Washington
Maryland State Fair to Host 3 Weekends of Funnel Cakes, Rides and Farm Animals
Get ready to chow down on funnel cakes, meet farm animals and take a spin on carnival rides. The 2022 Maryland State Fair will be held over three weekends: Aug. 25-28, Sept. 1-5 (Labor Day weekend) and Sept. 8-11. The fair will be held at the Maryland State Fair and...
fox5dc.com
MD Lottery: People claimed prizes they didn't win
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Almost everyone would love to claim just one winning lottery ticket, but according to a legislative audit, there are people in Maryland who have cashed in on many, many more. "It really has nothing to do with winning. There’s no problem with the integrity...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem
Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Fleet Week's 3 locations to bring fleets, flyovers, festivals to Baltimore
By sea, by the sky and on land, Maryland Fleet Week is set to bring a good time to Baltimore, in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The event will run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 and will include fleets, flyovers and three different festivals at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Port Covington and Martin State Airport.
WTOP
McLean man arrested in Rockville for solicitation of minor
In Maryland, Montgomery County police said they believe a Virginia man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor may have solicited other victims. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, was arrested after starting a social media conversation on Aug. 11 with a Montgomery County detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). These agencies will use funds to expand and enhance nine existing state business lending and investment programs.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County parents scramble in days before school starts to arrange transportation
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A school bus driver shortage will force thousands of Anne Arundel County students to find another way to school on the first day of classes. Parents received word Tuesday of the bus route changes, less than a week before classes start Monday. The school bus driver...
WBOC
Ocean City Store Sells $250K Maryland Lottery Scratch-off Ticket
OCEAN CITY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Ocean City scored a $250,000 scratch-off win for the week ending Aug. 21. The $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket was sold at the ACME #0293, located at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all,...
NBC Washington
Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
wypr.org
Maryland might borrow an alternative high school strategy from Texas
Lessons learned in a Texas school district may help more alternative high school students in Maryland get access to early college preparation programs. In 2006, Daniel King was superintendent of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District, one of the lowest performing school districts in Texas. King, who has since retired, crafted a plan to get high school dropouts in the alternative high school to return to the classroom. They would not just earn a high school diploma but take some college courses through dual enrollment.
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Vacationing teacher wins $250K in Maryland Lottery scratch-off game
A Maryland elementary school teacher certainly enjoyed his summer vacation. The 58-year-old returned home $250,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. According to a news release, the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the $10 scratch-off game early one...
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
Comments / 0