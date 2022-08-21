ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

fox5dc.com

Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought

GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Now that's what you call beginner's luck!. A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.
WUSA9

Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds

PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
Eater

How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland

After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
fox5dc.com

MD Lottery: People claimed prizes they didn't win

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Almost everyone would love to claim just one winning lottery ticket, but according to a legislative audit, there are people in Maryland who have cashed in on many, many more. "It really has nothing to do with winning. There’s no problem with the integrity...
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland

If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
baltimorefishbowl.com

Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem

Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
WTOP

McLean man arrested in Rockville for solicitation of minor

In Maryland, Montgomery County police said they believe a Virginia man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor may have solicited other victims. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, was arrested after starting a social media conversation on Aug. 11 with a Montgomery County detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). These agencies will use funds to expand and enhance nine existing state business lending and investment programs.
WBOC

Ocean City Store Sells $250K Maryland Lottery Scratch-off Ticket

OCEAN CITY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Ocean City scored a $250,000 scratch-off win for the week ending Aug. 21. The $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket was sold at the ACME #0293, located at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all,...
NBC Washington

Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
wypr.org

Maryland might borrow an alternative high school strategy from Texas

Lessons learned in a Texas school district may help more alternative high school students in Maryland get access to early college preparation programs. In 2006, Daniel King was superintendent of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District, one of the lowest performing school districts in Texas. King, who has since retired, crafted a plan to get high school dropouts in the alternative high school to return to the classroom. They would not just earn a high school diploma but take some college courses through dual enrollment.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
