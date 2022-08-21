Read full article on original website
Milpas Street Housing, Hotel Project Hammered by Santa Barbara Architectural Review Board
Bigger isn't always better. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday night hammered the proposed 90-unit housing and hotel project at 418 Milpas St. The panel said it was too big and not appropriate for the Milpas Street neighborhood. "I still have significant concerns with it being compatible...
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara
A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update
The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Laurie Jervis: The Baker’s Table Relocates to Former Santa Cota Market in Santa Ynez
Owner Amy Dixon has relocated her bakery/eatery two blocks up from its original location to the historic building that formerly housed the Santa Cota Market on Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez. A substantial remodel — “from the footings to the roof” — started in September 2020, but supplies were delayed...
sitelinesb.com
The Future of Paseo Nuevo Is Unclear
••• This is from August 10, but I lost track of it: “What’s It Like at the Most Expensive Motel 6? Actually, Pretty Nice […] The first Motel 6 charged $6 a night when it opened in Santa Barbara 60 years ago. That same place is charging more than 70 times that [$426 before taxes] this summer.” It’s the East Beach one, which recently sold for $14 million; new owner Sanjay Patel doesn’t have plans to change all that much. (P.S. Calling Reunion Kitchen + Drink a “gastropub” is a stretch.) —Wall Street Journal.
Santa Barbara County sheriff has new plan to fight crime: license plate readers
Law enforcement officials say the technology can be used to find stolen vehicles, missing people and more.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Wins Girls Golf Opener; Santa Ynez Hosts Pirate Invite; Laguna Blanca Sweeps Carpinteria
Riley O’Brien and Pia Torrey shot 47 and 48, respectively, to lead the San Marcos girls golf team to a 256-268 season-opening win over Righetti at par-35 Ranch Maria Golf Course on Wednesday. O’Brien shared medalist honors with Righetti’s Grace Minetti. “She scored well with good approach...
Noozhawk
As Opioid Overdoses Increase in Santa Barbara County, So Does Use of Narcan Medication
The number of opioid overdoses continues to rise in Santa Barbara County, and the availability and use of naloxone — a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, better known by its brand name Narcan — also has increased. Fatal overdoses in the county rose 17% from...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara School Board Will Appoint Replacement for Outgoing Member Laura Capps
The Santa Barbara Unified School Board plans to appoint a replacement for member Laura Capps. Capps has served six years on the school board, but was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in June. She will take office either in December or January, depending on the outcome of the 37th District California Assembly race.
Construction tools, equipment recovered from homeless encampment in Santa Clara riverbed
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction tools and other items were recovered from an encampment in the Santa Clara River bottom during a multi-agency sweep last week. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Paula Police Department conducted the joint operation after receiving several reports of rising thefts in the area. In July, […]
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Rollover Car Accident on Las Palmas Drive [Santa Barbara, CA]
SANTA BARBARA, CA (August 24, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, four victims sustained various injuries in a car accident on Las Palmas Drive. The collision occurred around 2:00 a.m., near Paloma Drive. According to reports, a BMW sedan struck a fire hydrant and rolled over before hitting a nearby...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
kclu.org
Youths will soon be able to ride any public transit bus in Ventura County for free
Through the Youth Ride Free program, anyone aged 18 or younger is eligible to use fixed-route and general purpose dial-a-ride services for free. "It will allow any youth who is 18 or under to ride the bus for free, " said Claire Grasty, Director of Public Transit for Ventura County Transportation Commission.
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on De La Vina Street [Santa Barbara, CA]
Car Collision on West Carrillo Street Left One Hospitalized. According to the report, a pickup and a sedan collided just before 4:30 a.m. on De La Vina and West Carrillo Streets. Paramedics eventually arrived at the scene and transported one patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. However, the circumstances surrounding...
foxla.com
First day of school in Ventura County
It's the first day back to school for kiddos in Ventura County. FOX 11's Christy Fajardo is live from De Anza Academy of Technology & the Arts with more.
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
Noozhawk
Trash Compactor Fire Causes Smoke Damage in Goleta Store
A trash compactor fire caused smoke damage at a Goleta store early Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Ross Dress for Less at 7055 Market Place Drive at 4 a.m. and found a fire in the trash compactor in the back of the store, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Jim Mosby, Former Lompoc City Councilman, Resurfaces
As I watched a recent Lompoc City Council meeting, up popped Jim Mosby, a former councilmember who lost his seat to a political newcomer in a landslide and previously lost a bid to unseat the current mayor. He was speaking during the final public comment period just before the end...
