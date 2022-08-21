ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara

A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update

The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
GOLETA, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Future of Paseo Nuevo Is Unclear

••• This is from August 10, but I lost track of it: “What’s It Like at the Most Expensive Motel 6? Actually, Pretty Nice […] The first Motel 6 charged $6 a night when it opened in Santa Barbara 60 years ago. That same place is charging more than 70 times that [$426 before taxes] this summer.” It’s the East Beach one, which recently sold for $14 million; new owner Sanjay Patel doesn’t have plans to change all that much. (P.S. Calling Reunion Kitchen + Drink a “gastropub” is a stretch.) —Wall Street Journal.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on De La Vina Street [Santa Barbara, CA]

Car Collision on West Carrillo Street Left One Hospitalized. According to the report, a pickup and a sedan collided just before 4:30 a.m. on De La Vina and West Carrillo Streets. Paramedics eventually arrived at the scene and transported one patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. However, the circumstances surrounding...
foxla.com

First day of school in Ventura County

It's the first day back to school for kiddos in Ventura County. FOX 11's Christy Fajardo is live from De Anza Academy of Technology & the Arts with more.
sitelinesb.com

Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening

••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Noozhawk

Trash Compactor Fire Causes Smoke Damage in Goleta Store

A trash compactor fire caused smoke damage at a Goleta store early Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Ross Dress for Less at 7055 Market Place Drive at 4 a.m. and found a fire in the trash compactor in the back of the store, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Jim Mosby, Former Lompoc City Councilman, Resurfaces

As I watched a recent Lompoc City Council meeting, up popped Jim Mosby, a former councilmember who lost his seat to a political newcomer in a landslide and previously lost a bid to unseat the current mayor. He was speaking during the final public comment period just before the end...
LOMPOC, CA

