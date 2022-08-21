ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
candgnews.com

Behind the Wheel: ‘Ruthless’ to be featured in automobile documentary

METRO DETROIT — On Sept. 9, Ruthy Bedard will sit down with local documentary filmmaker Keith Famie for an interview about her 1936 Ford Coupe 3-window. Her story will be among many narratives that will highlight Famie’s documentary, “Detroit: The City of Hot Rods & Muscle Cars.” Bedard bought the 1936 model in May 2019. Bedard recently provided details about her vintage vehicle via email to C & G Newspapers.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Vets Returning Home opens thrift store in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Attention, shoppers: There is a new store in town. On Aug. 9, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the grand opening of the new Vets Returning Home Thrift Store at 29523 Gratiot Ave. The new store will help support the veterans who utilize services at the Vets Returning Home shelter located at 17955 11 Mile Road in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, MI
candgnews.com

Land added to Sylvan Glen Lake Park in Troy

TROY — The city of Troy recently purchased three parcels of land adjacent to Sylvan Glen Lake Park, on Rochester Road, which will be added to the park land. Department of Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep said that this new acquisition will be a great addition to the park, adding better park access, more green space, and more land to work with for potential future park developments.
TROY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ferndale, MI
Cars
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Redford Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Livonia, MI
City
Southfield, MI
candgnews.com

Novi to celebrate the end of summer with art and tacos

NOVI — As summer is winding down, the city of Novi is gearing up for the Taco Fest and Fine Art Fair. The three-day event will take place this weekend, Aug. 26-28, at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44425 W. 12 Mile Road, near Emagine Theatre. The festival will include taco trucks, live music and entertainment for the entire family, along with award-winning artists from across the Midwest.
NOVI, MI
candgnews.com

Art and Apples Festival moves ‘full speed ahead’ for 56th year

ROCHESTER — The Art and Apples Festival will return to Rochester next month, signaling to locals that fall is near. Now in its 56th year, the three-day festival of fine arts will once again bring art enthusiasts of all ages to Rochester Municipal Park, which will transform into one of the nation’s largest juried fine art festivals Sept. 9-11.
ROCHESTER, MI
candgnews.com

East Oakland County football preview

Last season’s record: 4-6. League: Oakland Activities Association Gold Division. First game: at Warren Cousino High, 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Graduating both its starting quarterback and two running backs from last year’s team, Avondale’s offense is young on paper, but could be strong on the field. Seniors...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Allen Park teen hasn't been seen in a month

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park Police are searching for a missing juvenile who disappeared in July. Kallee King, 14, left on foot from the area of Quandt and Englewood in Allen Park on July 24. She hasn't been seen since. King is considered voluntarily missing and isn't...
ALLEN PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Ford Mustangs#Ford Mustang Alley
candgnews.com

10th annual car show to return to Fraser VFW Post

FRASER — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6691 in Fraser is inviting the public to rev their engines for a good cause with its 10th annual car show. Debbie Scheetz, the event’s head organizer, said the car show began as a way to raise money for local efforts supporting the Wreaths Across America initiative, which honors veterans.
FRASER, MI
thevarsitynews.net

6533 E Jefferson Ave Apt 411

Sprawling tri-level penthouse loft for rent in the historic Lofts at Rivertown! With stunning skyline views and west exposure, this loft has been recently updated with contemporary finishes and new kitchen appliances. This three-level loft offers two bedrooms, two full baths, and two gated parking spots. This full-amenity building has an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour security guard, and a fitness room.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
candgnews.com

Substation fire sparks outage in Madison Heights, Royal Oak

MADISON HEIGHTS/ROYAL OAK — More than 7,000 people in the cities of Madison Heights and Royal Oak were left without power when a fire broke out at the local DTE Energy substation. The incident occurred the evening of Aug. 8 at the substation located on Stephenson Highway, just south...
ROYAL OAK, MI
candgnews.com

Franklin celebrates walkable downtown during Summer Block Party

For several years, downtown Franklin has been awaiting a renovation to its streetscape. Construction has finally concluded, and the village is preparing a celebration to enjoy the new safe and clean downtown Aug. 24. Efforts to study and consider improvements in the downtown area started in 2018, since no recent...
FRANKLIN, MI
candgnews.com

Michigan State Fair to celebrate 10 years in Novi

NOVI — The Suburban Collection Showplace is gearing up for the annual Michigan State Fair, which will take place Sept. 1-5. This year’s fair will feature two new attractions: the Pork Chop Revue, a display of “some of the smartest swine in the country,” and the Cool Zoo, a wildlife experience that focuses on conservation, education and research. The zoo features exotic wildlife exhibits and live crab races.
NOVI, MI
candgnews.com

Birmingham provides updates on Adams Park construction

BIRMINGHAM — While Adams Park is still a work in progress, the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board is able to proudly share the newest construction updates. “Over the past several weeks, this project has created an amazing transformation of a beautiful park space,” Public Services Director Lauren Wood said.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
candgnews.com

Grosse Pointe City seeks donations to increase tree planting

GROSSE POINTE CITY — Residents and others who’d like to see more trees planted in Grosse Pointe City are being asked to donate funds to make that possible. Rick Whitney, chair of the City’s Urban Forestry Commission, said that the City has lost more trees than it has had the money to plant over the last 20 years, which is one of the reasons why the community’s once lush, leafy canopy is more sparse these days. He said the charge of the volunteer Urban Forestry Commission is to find ways to increase the number of trees in the community.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
candgnews.com

Meadow Brook Hall to welcome new visitor center

ROCHESTER — Guests will soon have a new place to gather to learn all about Meadow Brook Hall and its rich history. The national historic landmark, located on Oakland University’s campus, will welcome a new visitor center next year to help the estate expand and enhance its collection of tours, educational programs and community experiences.
ROCHESTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy