GROSSE POINTE CITY — Residents and others who’d like to see more trees planted in Grosse Pointe City are being asked to donate funds to make that possible. Rick Whitney, chair of the City’s Urban Forestry Commission, said that the City has lost more trees than it has had the money to plant over the last 20 years, which is one of the reasons why the community’s once lush, leafy canopy is more sparse these days. He said the charge of the volunteer Urban Forestry Commission is to find ways to increase the number of trees in the community.

GROSSE POINTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO