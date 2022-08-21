Read full article on original website
candgnews.com
Behind the Wheel: ‘Ruthless’ to be featured in automobile documentary
METRO DETROIT — On Sept. 9, Ruthy Bedard will sit down with local documentary filmmaker Keith Famie for an interview about her 1936 Ford Coupe 3-window. Her story will be among many narratives that will highlight Famie’s documentary, “Detroit: The City of Hot Rods & Muscle Cars.” Bedard bought the 1936 model in May 2019. Bedard recently provided details about her vintage vehicle via email to C & G Newspapers.
candgnews.com
Vets Returning Home opens thrift store in Roseville
ROSEVILLE — Attention, shoppers: There is a new store in town. On Aug. 9, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the grand opening of the new Vets Returning Home Thrift Store at 29523 Gratiot Ave. The new store will help support the veterans who utilize services at the Vets Returning Home shelter located at 17955 11 Mile Road in Roseville.
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
candgnews.com
Land added to Sylvan Glen Lake Park in Troy
TROY — The city of Troy recently purchased three parcels of land adjacent to Sylvan Glen Lake Park, on Rochester Road, which will be added to the park land. Department of Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep said that this new acquisition will be a great addition to the park, adding better park access, more green space, and more land to work with for potential future park developments.
candgnews.com
Novi to celebrate the end of summer with art and tacos
NOVI — As summer is winding down, the city of Novi is gearing up for the Taco Fest and Fine Art Fair. The three-day event will take place this weekend, Aug. 26-28, at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44425 W. 12 Mile Road, near Emagine Theatre. The festival will include taco trucks, live music and entertainment for the entire family, along with award-winning artists from across the Midwest.
candgnews.com
Art and Apples Festival moves ‘full speed ahead’ for 56th year
ROCHESTER — The Art and Apples Festival will return to Rochester next month, signaling to locals that fall is near. Now in its 56th year, the three-day festival of fine arts will once again bring art enthusiasts of all ages to Rochester Municipal Park, which will transform into one of the nation’s largest juried fine art festivals Sept. 9-11.
candgnews.com
East Oakland County football preview
Last season’s record: 4-6. League: Oakland Activities Association Gold Division. First game: at Warren Cousino High, 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Graduating both its starting quarterback and two running backs from last year’s team, Avondale’s offense is young on paper, but could be strong on the field. Seniors...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Allen Park teen hasn't been seen in a month
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park Police are searching for a missing juvenile who disappeared in July. Kallee King, 14, left on foot from the area of Quandt and Englewood in Allen Park on July 24. She hasn't been seen since. King is considered voluntarily missing and isn't...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Emergency repairs underway as erosion comes dangerously close to freeway in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Every time we get a big rainfall, multiple feet of a drain bank in Roseville fall off - inching closer and closer to I-94 near 13 Mile Road. It’s all hands on deck as emergency construction gets underway to stabilize, restore and protect the banks of an open channel drain from continuing severe erosion.
candgnews.com
10th annual car show to return to Fraser VFW Post
FRASER — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6691 in Fraser is inviting the public to rev their engines for a good cause with its 10th annual car show. Debbie Scheetz, the event’s head organizer, said the car show began as a way to raise money for local efforts supporting the Wreaths Across America initiative, which honors veterans.
candgnews.com
Detroit embedded history in Tyrrell Winston’s Cranbrook Art Museum exhibit
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Earlier this year, Tyrrell Winston moved to Detroit with his family. Since his big move from New York, he has created a body of work inspired by the city of Detroit. Cranbrook Art Museum is showing Winston’s first solo museum presentation “A Tiger’s Stripes” through Sept....
thevarsitynews.net
6533 E Jefferson Ave Apt 411
Sprawling tri-level penthouse loft for rent in the historic Lofts at Rivertown! With stunning skyline views and west exposure, this loft has been recently updated with contemporary finishes and new kitchen appliances. This three-level loft offers two bedrooms, two full baths, and two gated parking spots. This full-amenity building has an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour security guard, and a fitness room.
candgnews.com
Substation fire sparks outage in Madison Heights, Royal Oak
MADISON HEIGHTS/ROYAL OAK — More than 7,000 people in the cities of Madison Heights and Royal Oak were left without power when a fire broke out at the local DTE Energy substation. The incident occurred the evening of Aug. 8 at the substation located on Stephenson Highway, just south...
candgnews.com
Franklin celebrates walkable downtown during Summer Block Party
For several years, downtown Franklin has been awaiting a renovation to its streetscape. Construction has finally concluded, and the village is preparing a celebration to enjoy the new safe and clean downtown Aug. 24. Efforts to study and consider improvements in the downtown area started in 2018, since no recent...
candgnews.com
Michigan State Fair to celebrate 10 years in Novi
NOVI — The Suburban Collection Showplace is gearing up for the annual Michigan State Fair, which will take place Sept. 1-5. This year’s fair will feature two new attractions: the Pork Chop Revue, a display of “some of the smartest swine in the country,” and the Cool Zoo, a wildlife experience that focuses on conservation, education and research. The zoo features exotic wildlife exhibits and live crab races.
Pontiac, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Pontiac. The Holly High School soccer team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory School on August 24, 2022, 15:00:00. The Holly High School soccer team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory School on August 24, 2022, 16:30:00.
candgnews.com
Birmingham provides updates on Adams Park construction
BIRMINGHAM — While Adams Park is still a work in progress, the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board is able to proudly share the newest construction updates. “Over the past several weeks, this project has created an amazing transformation of a beautiful park space,” Public Services Director Lauren Wood said.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe City seeks donations to increase tree planting
GROSSE POINTE CITY — Residents and others who’d like to see more trees planted in Grosse Pointe City are being asked to donate funds to make that possible. Rick Whitney, chair of the City’s Urban Forestry Commission, said that the City has lost more trees than it has had the money to plant over the last 20 years, which is one of the reasons why the community’s once lush, leafy canopy is more sparse these days. He said the charge of the volunteer Urban Forestry Commission is to find ways to increase the number of trees in the community.
candgnews.com
Meadow Brook Hall to welcome new visitor center
ROCHESTER — Guests will soon have a new place to gather to learn all about Meadow Brook Hall and its rich history. The national historic landmark, located on Oakland University’s campus, will welcome a new visitor center next year to help the estate expand and enhance its collection of tours, educational programs and community experiences.
Rollover crash in Oakland County car dealership lot leaves man in critical condition
The Oakland County Sheriff said the Goodrich man, 53, drove through the intersection on M-15 at Dixie Highway in Independence Township and ended up in the parking lot of a car dealer. He crashed into a pole.
