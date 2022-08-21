Portland-area freeway tolling committee meets Wednesday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jim Redden
The Oregon Legislature has mandated tolls on Portland-area freeways to manage congestion. The public is invited to comment on that the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The 25-member committee has been appointed to advise the Oregon Department of Transportation about establishing toll charges for I-5 and I-205 in the Portland area.

It will meet online and in person at 9 a.m. Aug. 24, in the ground floor Deschutes Ballroom B-C at the Hyatt Regency Portland, 375 N.E. Holladay St.

According to the agenda, it will discuss: the committee's purpose and workplan; toll projects status; drafting a low income toll report; and amendments to the Oregon Highway Plan Goal 6 on statewide toll policies.

People will have a chance to comment in person and online, with a two-minute time limit. Comments may also be submitted on the committee's website and by email to oregontolling@odot.oregon.gov, until Monday at 11 a.m. The subject line should include "RTAC Public Comment."

Public opposition to the tolls have already surfaced, especially in Clackamas County.

To register for the Zoom presentation and learn more, visit the Regional Toll Advisory Committee website.

Chuck Moultrie
3d ago

Wrong about democrats. Most are against it as well. Enough of the far left and the far right. Most people are pragmatic. Logical and sound based solutions await us. Quit the name calling and vote out the left that are running this state. A lot of us registered dems are voting for Christine Drazen. I pray she wins. That goes for Portland. Get rid of these flakes that have put a million lives in jeopardy. Support our police officers and pray they don't all just walk away. Joanne Hardesy should lose her detail. She should know how it feels like the rest of us. Sleepless night concerned for our families and neighbors.

Sg Bax
3d ago

What exactly are they going to do with the collected tolls. Is there anyone that will try to make them spend it on the roadways and bridges. Will this just be another part of the continuing saga. Oregons population will have another import bloom portland metro will jump another million and a half and we'll still be driving on the same old roads. of course the media won't wonder where the money went and all the population imported by brown and those that follow will know better than to ask. by this time I suppose all of the roads will require tolls to make the needed improvements.

