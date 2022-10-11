ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Exfoliating Body Scrubber With Over 20,000 Reviews Claims to Be ‘More Hygienic’ Than Loofahs — & It's Only $8 for Amazon's Early Access Sale

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg0W3_0hPpryMx00

Let’s face it; everyone has a few loofahs in their bathroom. They’re affordable, easy to use, and honestly a nice addition to a self-care routine. We’ve had a few for as long as we can remember, but now we’re considering switching. According to a study from the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, loofahs are reported to be  “a prime location for hosting and transmitting bacteria,” with your dead skin cells staying on there for you to wipe on yourself again in your next shower. Ew.

So to remedy this startling fact, we’ve been pursuing Amazon, only to find a holy grail that over 20,000 shoppers swear by. The best part? It’s $8 for Amazon’s Early Access Sale!

Buy: Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber $7.99, originally $9.99

The Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber is a gentle but effective tool to clean your body in a super hygienic way. If you’ve been looking for super smooth and supple skin, then follow nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers’ steps and snag one of these deep cleaning scrubbers. Both ergonomically designed and super soft on the skin, it can help remove makeup, dead skin cells, dirt, and more. So you may wonder, “how is it more hygienic than a traditional loofah?” Well, it’s thanks to the silicone! Because the silicone material is easy to clean and strong, it won’t hold onto bacteria nearly as long as a loofah.

Per the brand, you just use it as a traditional loofah when you scrub it all over your body. (And it’s also soft and safe enough for your babies!)

One shopper called it a “better alternative to loofahs, saying, “I was pleasantly surprised by this scrub. I’ve only been using it for about two weeks but I am very satisfied with it. It’s soft, easy to hold, and holds the soap well. I find it to be way better than the regular loofahs that tend to fall apart so easily.”

Another shopper said the same thing, adding, “But it works! Gone are the days where I’m gonna need to buy plastic loofa after loofa. No more contributing to the trash endemic with the added benefit of saving money! I’ve already told all of my friends about it. I highly recommend the switch to anyone who is questioning if they should.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxEOE_0hPpryMx00

Comments / 0

