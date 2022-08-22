ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

An 8-Year-Old Who Went Viral For His Hair Has Been Crowned USA Mullet Champion

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qe8k9_0hPpPnyU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W63LH_0hPpPnyU00
Courtesy USA Mullet Championships

Emmitt Bailey isn’t just a mullet champion — he’s the mullet champion.

The 8-year-old from Menomonie, Wisconsin, was announced Sunday as the winner in the kids division for the USA Mullet Championships, beating out 688 other young entrants and their flowing locks.

“It’s awesome,” Emmitt told BuzzFeed News of his win. “It’s cool that so many people tell you that you got sweet hair.”

The mullet competition has been running since 2020 and is the brainchild of Kevin Begola, the owner of Michigan menswear store Bridge Street Exchange in Fenton, which is northwest of Detroit. Begola said he started the event to have some fun and to celebrate the iconic ’80s hairstyle.

“You'll hear a lot of people say, ‘It's not just a haircut, it's a lifestyle,’ and I really do think that's part of it,” Begola told BuzzFeed News. “Most people with a mullet, obviously they can take the heat if people are kind of giving them crap about it, but I think we've kind of turned that corner.

“I do think the '90s country vibe is coming back hard right now,” he added.

In addition to the kids competition, the event features teen and adult categories, where judges and the public work to whittle down the entrants to a pool of just 25 finalists. Users online then get to crown the winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojGoH_0hPpPnyU00
Courtesy USA Mullet Championships

With 9,896 votes, Emmitt’s hair was selected as the best in the kids division, while Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin, took the teen title.

Emmitt said he’d been growing his mullet, which he has nicknamed “Mufasa,” for two years, and mom Erin Bailey confessed she didn’t initially support the plan.

“He was pretty adamant about wanting the mullet since the beginning,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I wasn't on board right away, but it’s just become part of his personality now. He just likes to do his own thing and have his own hair.”

I need to know more

@yc 04:57 PM - 16 Aug 2022

Emmitt and his fellow young mullet fans received online and media attention when finalists were announced this week. Emmitt, given the nickname “Mullet Boy,” was featured in Wisconsin TV reports and even the New York Post.

In addition to a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses to complement his ’80s look, Emmitt has won a $2,500 cash prize, which he said he plans to spend on a go-kart.

Half of each competitor’s $10 entry fee is also being donated to Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids, a Michigan charity that provides wigs for children experiencing hair loss due to cancer, alopecia, or other disorders.

Begola said he thinks the competition has proved to be so popular because people are eager for the fun that the mullet symbolizes.

“I think it's all about not taking life so serious, especially after the last couple years,” he said. “I always tell people this was like lightning in a bottle. It really was. I think it was a mixture of culture pushback on just everything that's been down, with COVID and politics and everything. I think this was a good relief for everybody.”

Comments / 4

Related
KARE 11

Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Menomonie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wausau, WI
Menomonie, WI
Lifestyle
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Fun for all at Pepper Fest parade

The Pepper Fest parade was one filled with visiting royalty, community faces and fun on Saturday, Aug. 20. The 2022 Pepper Fest court kicked off the parade followed by the lineup of 12royal court candidates. The Hudson and New Richmond marching bands were close behind. Hudson soccer, cheer and hockey...
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
DARIEN, WI
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison

Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hair Loss#Bridge Street Exchange
KROC News

Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI

DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Y-105FM

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin moved from state prison to federal facility

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd is now in federal custody.U.S. Marshals took Derek Chauvin from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday morning.They transported him to an unknown federal prison. The move is part of a plea deal for federal civil rights violations, as federal facilities are seen as a safer place for the former officer to be.Chauvin will serve the remainder of his state murder sentence at the same time as his 21-year federal sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man charged with St. Paul murder 15 years ago found and arrested in Florida

A murder suspect from St. Paul who was accused 15 years ago but never went to trial was taken into custody last week in Florida. On the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, Gov. Tim Walz stated on Wednesday that he had issued a warrant for Tajiddin Akbar’s extradition from one state to another.
KAAL-TV

Pine Island man facing several charges from weekend standoff

(ABC 6 News) - A Pine Island man is facing four felonies from a lengthy standoff in Pine Island last Saturday that triggered a shelter-in-place for the area. Michael Steven Molitor, 37, is charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, and committing a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet-resistant vest.
PINE ISLAND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy