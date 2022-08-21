Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
SFGate
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
krcrtv.com
Bear Fire Forgotten: survivors lack rebuild resources that other fires recieved
BERRY CREEK, Calif. — Butte County recently received hundreds of millions of dollars to continue rebuilding from the 2018 Camp Fire. Those of another destructive fire just next door have yet to see even a fraction of that. Survivors of the 2020 Bear and North Complex Fires, the seventh...
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
NBC Bay Area
California Set to Ban All Sales of New Gasoline Cars By 2035
Regulators at the California Air Resources Board are set to vote Thursday on a groundbreaking new rule for emmissions and vehicle sales in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II proposal from the ARB, which was first presented this spring, would require "all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California" to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds of millions of fire recovery funding awarded to Paradise, Chico and Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A major boost for Camp Fire rebuilding and recovery is here in Butte County. State and local leaders announced hundreds of millions in new funding through the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Paradise was awarded nearly $200 Million, Butte County was awarded more than...
ksro.com
Over $300-Million in Federal Funds Going to Cities of 2018 Wildfires
California Governor Gavin Newsom is giving away nearly $320-million to seven cities affected by the 2018 wildfires. According to a news release, the federal grants will be used to rebuild housing after devastating fires such as the Carr and Mendocino Complex Fire. The town of Paradise was given $200-million for affordable housing projects.
KTVU FOX 2
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
Paradise Post
Paradise to get nearly $200 million in infrastructure funding
PARADISE The town of Paradise announced Monday morning that it had received $199.5 million and federal funding from a disaster funding bill signed in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump. Also receiving funding from the bill were Butte County, which received $72.7 million, and the city of Chico, which received $12.3...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
KTLA.com
Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk
The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
California billboards seen in LA and SF warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting
The troubling image invokes the mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave
Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out. "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
kymkemp.com
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted
Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
NBC Bay Area
Northern California Man Scores Record $20 Million Jackpot on Lottery Scratchers Ticket
A Northern California man hit the all-time jackpot on a lottery Scratchers ticket, winning $20 million in the Set For Life Millionaire Edition game, according to the California Lottery. Chad Fry bought the record-breaking ticket at Foothill Market in Auburn, a city in Placer County about 33 miles northeast of...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
