Los Angeles County, CA

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bear Fire Forgotten: survivors lack rebuild resources that other fires recieved

BERRY CREEK, Calif. — Butte County recently received hundreds of millions of dollars to continue rebuilding from the 2018 Camp Fire. Those of another destructive fire just next door have yet to see even a fraction of that. Survivors of the 2020 Bear and North Complex Fires, the seventh...
California Set to Ban All Sales of New Gasoline Cars By 2035

Regulators at the California Air Resources Board are set to vote Thursday on a groundbreaking new rule for emmissions and vehicle sales in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II proposal from the ARB, which was first presented this spring, would require "all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California" to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Over $300-Million in Federal Funds Going to Cities of 2018 Wildfires

California Governor Gavin Newsom is giving away nearly $320-million to seven cities affected by the 2018 wildfires. According to a news release, the federal grants will be used to rebuild housing after devastating fires such as the Carr and Mendocino Complex Fire. The town of Paradise was given $200-million for affordable housing projects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise to get nearly $200 million in infrastructure funding

PARADISE The town of Paradise announced Monday morning that it had received $199.5 million and federal funding from a disaster funding bill signed in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump. Also receiving funding from the bill were Butte County, which received $72.7 million, and the city of Chico, which received $12.3...
PARADISE, CA
Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
CHICO, CA
Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk

The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave

Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out.  "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted

Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

