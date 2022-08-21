ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland-area freeway tolling committee meets Wednesday

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
Public comment sought on upcoming mandated tolls to reduce freeway congestion.

The Oregon Legislature has mandated tolls on Portland-area freeways to manage congestion. The public is invited to comment on that the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The 25-member committee has been appointed to advise the Oregon Department of Transportation about establishing toll charges for I-5 and I-205 in the Portland area.

It will meet online and in person at 9 a.m. Aug. 24, in the ground floor Deschutes Ballroom B-C at the Hyatt Regency Portland, 375 N.E. Holladay St.

According to the agenda, it will discuss: the committee's purpose and workplan; toll projects status; drafting a low income toll report; and amendments to the Oregon Highway Plan Goal 6 on statewide toll policies.

People will have a chance to comment in person and online, with a two-minute time limit. Comments may also be submitted on the committee's website and by email to oregontolling@odot.oregon.gov, until Monday at 11 a.m. The subject line should include "RTAC Public Comment."

Public opposition to the tolls have already surfaced, especially in Clackamas County.

To register for the Zoom presentation and learn more, visit the Regional Toll Advisory Committee website.

Comments / 3

Jim Book
3d ago

No tolls on already built and paid for roadways. Build a new road without taxpayer money and then you can charge a toll.

Reply
2
 

