ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

UK weather: Last days of summer to bring rain ahead and scorching bank holiday

Britain could see a damp few days ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, when the skies are set to brighten up.The final days of the meteorological summer will see changeable weather with showers expected across the country, particularly in western and central parts, while forecasters said there is a chance of heavy rain sweeping in.Tuesday will continue to be warm and muggy with showers in many places and the potential for heavy rain in central and southwestern areas, the Met Office said. Forecasters did not expect a return to the torrential downpours that led to flooding in parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
DoYouRemember?

The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Dale
960 The Ref

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

BEIJING — (AP) — With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#Bank Holiday#Hot Weather#Heatwave#Uk#Mirror#Met Office
buckinghamshirelive.com

Converted church offers quirky holiday option amid continuing staycation boom

The staycation boom is still continuing well in 2022, with more families opting to stay in the UK following reports of various airport problems and flight cancellations. The popularity of a break in Britain is predicted to continue this coming August bank holiday weekend and continue well into the autumn.
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

M1 in Buckinghamshire identified as bank holiday travel 'hotspot'

The M1 in Buckinghamshire has been identified as a traffic hotspot over the bank holiday weekend. It comes as the AA expects 15 million journeys to be completed this weekend. The group estimates around 45% of UK drivers will embark on at least one non-commuting journey between Friday and Monday. This will include families returning from summer holidays before the start of the new school year will battle for road space with festivalgoers and people embarking on day trips.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Freezing weather smashes Australia with cold front bringing sub-zero temperatures, hail, and icy winds as black ice and snow cuts off major roads into Sydney - here's how long it will last near you

Millions of Australians have woken up to icy temperatures, frosty winds and even snowfall just a week out from the start of spring as a polar blast sweeps across the country. After suffering through a colder-than-average winter with wet weather and flooding, the east coast is now enduring yet another cold front - turning major roads ice rinks and leaving families shivering in their homes as snow falls in the Blue Mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Urgent warning for Aussies to prepare for freezing cold weather as heavy snowfall, wild winds and thunderstorms are set to lash the east coast

A strong cold front is sweeping through Australia this week bringing freezing weather, gusty winds, isolated storms, heavy showers and even snowfall in some parts. Aussies in South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania will face chilly temperatures on Monday before the cold front moves northeast towards New South Wales and the ACT.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Vietnam War photographer Tim Page dies in Australia at 78

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page died Wednesday at his Australian home. He was 78 years old. The British-born, self-taught photographer died of liver cancer with friends at his bedside at his rural home at Fernmount in New South Wales state, friends posted on social media. Ben Bohane, an Australian friend and fellow photojournalist, described Page as one of the world’s great war photographers as well as a “real humanist.” “He always said that it was more important to be a decent human being than a great photographer. So his humanism, through his photojournalism, really shone through,” Bohane told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Thursday.
WORLD
AccuWeather

Tropical Atlantic may soon stir from its weeks-long slumber

After spawning three early season storms, the Atlantic hurricane season screeched to a halt six weeks ago, but AccuWeather forecasters say there are signs of life as they monitor a couple of areas in the basin for potential tropical development. A batch of thunderstorms moving westward over the tropical Atlantic...
ENVIRONMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

Here’s how to get pre-sale tickets for Muse’s The Will Of The People tour date in Milton Keynes

Muse will be playing Milton Keynes’ iconic music venue The National Bowl on June 25 2023. Here’s how you can bag yourself tickets in advance for next summer’s show. The rock band will be returning for The Will Of The People world tour, with four UK shows in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes. It will be in support of their ninth studio album of the same name.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy