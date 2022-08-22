ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shootings: 6-year-old girl among 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsOV5_0hPoxVcP00

A 6-year-old girl is among at least 34 people who have been shot, three fatally, since Friday evening across Chicago.

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in Canaryville on the South Side. The man, 21, was outside about 12:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody.

SATURDAY

Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in Gresham on the South Side. Two men were standing outside about 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. One man, believed to be about 22, was struck in the face, neck and chest, police said. The second man, 43, was shot in the back. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the younger man died hours later, officials said. The older man was listed in serious condition. No one was in custody.

In nonfatal Saturday attacks, at least five people were shot on city's South Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood near South Michigan Avenue
and East 63rd Street at about 12:01 a.m., police said. A 40-year-old woman and two men in their 30s were shot multiple times in the body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the thigh and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Another man, 32, was shot in the mouth and was also transported to St. Bernard in good condition. There were no other injuries reported and there is no one in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

Hours later, two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on the city's North Side early Saturday morning , Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue at about 5 a.m., police said. A 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were sitting inside of a vehicle when an unknown male approached them and fired shots. The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body, police said. The man, who was also shot, took her to St. Francis Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. He was listed in good condition at the same hospital. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.

A 6-year-old girl was also shot Saturday on the city's South Side. The girl was near the street around 6:30 p.m. in the 7200-block of S. Racine Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, according to Chicago police. The girl was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, officials said. No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A man was in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting at a fast food restaurant on the city's North Side, Chicago police said. It happened around 10:13 p.m. Saturday at the Taco Bell in the West Rogers Park neighborhood's 3500 block of West Devon Avenue near suburban Lincolnwood, police said. Witnesses said two people were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was hit in the shoulder and taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition, police said. Police said the person who fired shots fled the scene. No arrests have been made and Area Five detectives are investigating.

FRIDAY

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. At about 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. There was no one in custody.

Last weekend there were at least 44 people shot, eight fatally , Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Comments / 22

jayjay4993
3d ago

So if you like Chicago this way by all means vote for Lightfoot. I WILL not be voting for Lightfoot,I like to take walks in the park go fishing on the lake front.

Reply
7
Guest
3d ago

The Chicago politicians do not care that even babies are being shot every week. Such a safe city.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Washington Park, IL
City
Lincolnwood, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Taco Bell#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man, who was later identified as Khalil White, suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night. Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner. The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy