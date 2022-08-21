Read full article on original website
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Capitol Records Pulls Plug On Racist ‘AI Rapper’ After Barely A Week
The record label pulled the controversial artist it "signed" after an activist group called it "an amalgamation of gross stereotypes."
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
'Ghost woman' wearing long coat and hat is caught on camera standing in ruins at historic cliffside graveyard
An eerie figure believed to be the ghost of a woman has been caught on camera at a historic coastal graveyard. Mandy Steel, a cleaner from Sunderland in Tyne and Wear, had travelled with her two adult children on Saturday, August 13 to Tynemouth Priory in North Tyneside, where she decided to take photos of the ruins.
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals the Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody: 'He Broke My Little Girl's Heart'
Christine Brown is opening up about what ultimately made her leave her husband, Kody Brown, after 26 years together. "He broke my little girl's heart," the Sister Wives star, 50, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. In September 2020 the couple's 19-year-old daughter Ysabel underwent major surgery to correct...
Not In Hiding: Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter To Philly Play After Graphic Injury Photos From Brad Pitt Airplane Fight Leak
Angelina Jolie isn't hiding after disturbing details and graphic photos from her 2016 fight with then-husband Brad Pitt surfaced online. Radar has learned that the Maleficent actress, 47, hit the streets of Philadelphia over the weekend, taking in a play with her daughter Vivienne, 14, despite the altercation that ended her marriage taking over headlines. Jolie dressed in all black for the mommy-daughter date that consisted of watching Dear Evan Hansen and meeting the cast backstage. She didn't shy away from photos either.The mom of six beamed alongside a smiling Vivienne and the stars of the play. Sporting a flowing...
Sylvester Stallone’s wife files for divorce days after he covers tattoo of her face with a dog
Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, has reportedly filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The separation comes just days after the Rocky actor covered up a tattoo of his wife’s portrait with one of his late dog, Butkus.Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The former model is also accusing Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse...
Lil Wayne threatens to end show after fan throws object on stage
Lil Wayne threatened to end a concert after a fan threw an object on the stage.During a recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida, a member of the crowd tossed what appeared to be a bandana in the 39-year-old rapper’s direction as he performed his first song of the night.According to multiple fan videos, Wayne told the DJ to cut the music before addressing the incident, warning his fans that he will end the concert if this behaviour continues.“This my first song,” rapper said. “If a n***a gonna be throwing the s*** at me, I ain’t gonna do another song, I’ll...
‘King Shaka’: Charles Babalola To Star In Title Role Of Showtime Series From Antoine Fuqua, 4 Others Cast
EXCLUSIVE: The Outlaws star Charles Babalola is set to headline Showtime’s King Shaka, (fka Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation), executive produced by Antoine Fuqua. Babalola will play the title role in the epic drama series, centered around one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to warrior king, which hails from writers Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, Propagate, Fuqua Films and CBS Studios. Production kicks off next month in the historic KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Africa province, the birthplace of King Shaka, and will be fully shot in South Africa for a 2023 debut on Showtime. Also cast as series regulars in King...
