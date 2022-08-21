ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Ice Cube
RadarOnline

Not In Hiding: Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter To Philly Play After Graphic Injury Photos From Brad Pitt Airplane Fight Leak

Angelina Jolie isn't hiding after disturbing details and graphic photos from her 2016 fight with then-husband Brad Pitt surfaced online. Radar has learned that the Maleficent actress, 47, hit the streets of Philadelphia over the weekend, taking in a play with her daughter Vivienne, 14, despite the altercation that ended her marriage taking over headlines. Jolie dressed in all black for the mommy-daughter date that consisted of watching Dear Evan Hansen and meeting the cast backstage. She didn't shy away from photos either.The mom of six beamed alongside a smiling Vivienne and the stars of the play. Sporting a flowing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Sylvester Stallone’s wife files for divorce days after he covers tattoo of her face with a dog

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, has reportedly filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The separation comes just days after the Rocky actor covered up a tattoo of his wife’s portrait with one of his late dog, Butkus.Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The former model is also accusing Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Rapper#Hip Hop#The Duchess#N W A
The Independent

Lil Wayne threatens to end show after fan throws object on stage

Lil Wayne threatened to end a concert after a fan threw an object on the stage.During a recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida, a member of the crowd tossed what appeared to be a bandana in the 39-year-old rapper’s direction as he performed his first song of the night.According to multiple fan videos, Wayne told the DJ to cut the music before addressing the incident, warning his fans that he will end the concert if this behaviour continues.“This my first song,” rapper said. “If a n***a gonna be throwing the s*** at me, I ain’t gonna do another song, I’ll...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Deadline

‘King Shaka’: Charles Babalola To Star In Title Role Of Showtime Series From Antoine Fuqua, 4 Others Cast

EXCLUSIVE: The Outlaws star Charles Babalola is set to headline Showtime’s King Shaka, (fka Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation), executive produced by Antoine Fuqua. Babalola will play the title role in the epic drama series, centered around one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to warrior king, which hails from writers Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, Propagate, Fuqua Films and CBS Studios. Production kicks off next month in the historic KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Africa province, the birthplace of King Shaka, and will be fully shot in South Africa for a 2023 debut on Showtime. Also cast as series regulars in King...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy