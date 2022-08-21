Read full article on original website
WSAZ
West Virginia Cupcake Festival returns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is making its return to Valley Park in Hurricane. Cupcake Queens Kayleigh Johnson and Jamison Crawford stopped by First Look at Four to do some decorating ahead of the big event.
wchstv.com
Multimillion-dollar sports complex proposed for property at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A multimillion-dollar project would convert the former Macy’s building at Charleston Town Center and adjacent parking garage into a sports complex with an aquatic center, a rock-climbing wall, exercise gyms and a main gymnasium. Charleston city officials and Kanawha County commissioners announced the proposed...
WSAZ
Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound
South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute. There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.
WOWK
13 News Haul to the Brawl
Bryan passed by Pomeroy, Ohio on the Katie H this afternoon and has now made his way to Ravenswood, West Virginia! We’ll check in again to see where Bryan is in the morning on the Haul to the Brawl!. 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24:. Bryan is now passing...
wchstv.com
Charleston business owners weigh in on Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local business owners in Charleston weigh in on whether they believe Capital Sports Center will have a positive economic influence on the city and attract more tourists to the mountain state. "The mall used to be the place to go," Director of Sales and Marketing...
Residents share mall memories as plans take shape to revitalize the Town Center
There was tremendous excitement when the Charleston Town Center first opened in 1983. Wednesday people in the Charleston area shared their memories of what the mall was like decades ago.
wchsnetwork.com
Work on Park Place Plaza in South Charleston stretches onto the roadways
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the first tenant of the upcoming Park Place Plaza in South Charleston is expected to break ground next week, Mayor Frank Mullens says work on the roadways to prepare for it will be happening with it. Park Place Plaza will be located on the...
wvexplorer.com
Elk River at Big Chimney
The Elk River flows past Big Chimney eat miles above its mouth at Charleston. (Courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
wchstv.com
Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
wchstv.com
Make-A-Wish surprises 9-year-old Charleston boy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A "wish" was granted for a family from Charleston on Sunday in honor of their 9-year-old son who is battling cancer. Make-A-Wish Foundation and West Virginia American Water teamed up to surprise the Wright family with a Beach Day For Wishes at Magic Island in Charleston and a vacation to Florida.
wchstv.com
Construction on new Nitro-St. Albans bridge on pace to be completed by end of 2022
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Construction on a new bridge spanning the Kanawha River from Nitro to St. Albans is on pace to be completed by the end of the year, state road officials said. The new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is expected to open to traffic by the...
wchstv.com
Food Quest: Backwoods Bar & Grill
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the road ever takes you to Sissonville, you might want to stop by the Backwoods Bar & Grill. Nestled in rural Kanawha County is one of the tastiest local eateries. "Just where we are it's so secluded, not much around here," co-owner Carrie Summers...
Electronics Recycling Collection Event announced for Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority announced Monday that an Electronics Recycling Collection Event will take place this weekend. The announcement, which has also been shared by the City of Huntington, indicates that the event will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and will run from 9:00am to 1:00pm.
WSAZ
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are looking for a motorcycle rider after a high-speed pursuit through two counties Tuesday night ended in the Hurricane area, dispatchers in Putnam and Cabell counties say. The incident started after 10 p.m. in the Barboursville area and continued on Interstate 64 into Putnam...
West Virginia Division of Highways sinkhole photos show why drivers must avoid high water
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Turn around, don’t drown” is the common phrase to remind drivers to avoid high water, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is sharing some photos to show another reason why driving into high water can be so dangerous – hidden sinkholes. After heavy rains created flooding and high water in […]
WSAZ
Guyan Golf and Country Club turns 100
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyan Golf and County Club is celebrating their 100th birthday in a big way. Isaac Meyers stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the organization’s plans. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
woay.com
WVDACH accepting applications for West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through September 2. The exhibit will open on November 13 at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Eligible artists...
wchstv.com
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 37): Wirt County
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wirt County Tigers were knocking on the door of Class A postseason play last year. This season, the orange and black wants to be part of a sweet 16 playoff field. It’s year three of Jason Hickman’s second run as Wirt County’s head coach....
WV National Guard deployed for flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 23, 2022, Senator Baldwin reports on Facebook that the formal request for the WV National Guard deployment to the Upper Kanawha Valley has been granted. After the recent floods that wreaked havoc in parts of Fayette and Kanawha County, County Commissioner President Taylor and Senator Baldwin discussed sending the […]
wchstv.com
Prosecutors: Man who defrauded homeowners in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio sentenced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Kentucky man was sentenced and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution after he defrauded homeowners in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. In a wire fraud case, William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in...
