SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the road ever takes you to Sissonville, you might want to stop by the Backwoods Bar & Grill. Nestled in rural Kanawha County is one of the tastiest local eateries. "Just where we are it's so secluded, not much around here," co-owner Carrie Summers...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO