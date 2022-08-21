ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WV

WSAZ

West Virginia Cupcake Festival returns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is making its return to Valley Park in Hurricane. Cupcake Queens Kayleigh Johnson and Jamison Crawford stopped by First Look at Four to do some decorating ahead of the big event.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound

South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute. There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

13 News Haul to the Brawl

Bryan passed by Pomeroy, Ohio on the Katie H this afternoon and has now made his way to Ravenswood, West Virginia! We’ll check in again to see where Bryan is in the morning on the Haul to the Brawl!. 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24:. Bryan is now passing...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
City
Milton, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston business owners weigh in on Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local business owners in Charleston weigh in on whether they believe Capital Sports Center will have a positive economic influence on the city and attract more tourists to the mountain state. "The mall used to be the place to go," Director of Sales and Marketing...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Make-A-Wish surprises 9-year-old Charleston boy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A "wish" was granted for a family from Charleston on Sunday in honor of their 9-year-old son who is battling cancer. Make-A-Wish Foundation and West Virginia American Water teamed up to surprise the Wright family with a Beach Day For Wishes at Magic Island in Charleston and a vacation to Florida.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Food Quest: Backwoods Bar & Grill

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the road ever takes you to Sissonville, you might want to stop by the Backwoods Bar & Grill. Nestled in rural Kanawha County is one of the tastiest local eateries. "Just where we are it's so secluded, not much around here," co-owner Carrie Summers...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Electronics Recycling Collection Event announced for Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority announced Monday that an Electronics Recycling Collection Event will take place this weekend. The announcement, which has also been shared by the City of Huntington, indicates that the event will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and will run from 9:00am to 1:00pm.
WSAZ

Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are looking for a motorcycle rider after a high-speed pursuit through two counties Tuesday night ended in the Hurricane area, dispatchers in Putnam and Cabell counties say. The incident started after 10 p.m. in the Barboursville area and continued on Interstate 64 into Putnam...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Guyan Golf and Country Club turns 100

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyan Golf and County Club is celebrating their 100th birthday in a big way. Isaac Meyers stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the organization’s plans. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Countdown to Kickoff (No. 37): Wirt County

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wirt County Tigers were knocking on the door of Class A postseason play last year. This season, the orange and black wants to be part of a sweet 16 playoff field. It’s year three of Jason Hickman’s second run as Wirt County’s head coach....
ELIZABETH, WV
WVNS

WV National Guard deployed for flood relief

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 23, 2022, Senator Baldwin reports on Facebook that the formal request for the WV National Guard deployment to the Upper Kanawha Valley has been granted. After the recent floods that wreaked havoc in parts of Fayette and Kanawha County, County Commissioner President Taylor and Senator Baldwin discussed sending the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

