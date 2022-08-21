Oregon State Fair on tap

The Oregon State Fair kicks off in Salem on Friday, Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.

Anyone looking to stretch out a little more summer festivity before the school year kicks in may be interested in checking out the granddaddy of summer events, the Oregon State Fair.

The 156th Oregon State Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26, and will run through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Fair organizers bill the event as the "summer's big finish" (even though the official last day of summer is Sept. 22), and they have lined up a healthy mix of attractions and activities to ensure a broad appeal. One of those this year is "Dia de la familia," where Hispanic culture is featured each Sunday.

"There is a reason why we are Oregon's biggest party," fair spokesperson Kimberly Jacobsen said. "Our fair team works hard all year to scout new and diverse entertainment acts and attractions and cultivate fresh experiences. We combine those with the fair traditions that families love and that keeps people coming back every year for summer's big finish."

Highlighted features of the fair include the Columbia Bank Concert Series, Pavilion events, carnival rides and games and a number of new attractions.

Concerts

This year features an all-star lineup of headliners performing in the fairground's L.B. Day Amphitheater. Doors open at 6 p.m. with shows beginning at 7 p.m., with the exception of one.

This year's acts are Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox, Aug. 29 ; Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Shaggy, Aug. 30; Dove Award-winning Bethel Music, Aug. 31 ; Pioneering R&B girl group TLC, Sept. 1; Country music superstar Scotty McCreery, Sept. 2; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group The Beach Boys, Sept. 3; Popular Banda group La Adictiva Banda San Jose de Mesillas, Sept. 4; and best-selling hip hop artist Nelly, Sept. 5. For Nelly only, doors open at 3 p.m. and the concert starts at 4 p.m.

Concert tickets are only available on oregonstatefair.org via ticket seller Etix. Reserved concert tickets start at $40 and include free fair admission. Premium tickets for VIP Plus Suite Seats are $100, and include free parking, a souvenir lanyard, priority entrance, special food service, access to a VIP beverage bar and a reserved seat in the premium center section.

The fair offers a limited selection of free seating with paid fair admission on a first-come, first-served basis, while space lasts.

Pavilion events

After a two-year hiatus, pavilion events are back at the Oregon State Fair and free with fair admission, while space lasts:

Hell on Hooves Summer Showdown Finale Rodeo, 7 p.m. Aug. 26-27: Get set for two nights of bareback riding, barrel racing and poker with bucking bulls; Rodeo Lights & Summer Nights free concerts, following the rodeo; stick around after the Hell on Hooves Rodeo for some dirt-stomping concert fun. Fast Pass ticket holders have access to dancing on the Pavilion dirt floor and a private bar.

Ned LeDoux , Aug. 26.

Maddie & Tae , Aug. 27.

Jaripeo Espectacular, 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Enjoy bull riding, Ixtapa dancing and horses during this family-friendly event.

Motor Mania, 2 p.m. Sept. 3-4. High-octane enthusiasts can feel the rumble and smell the smoke with outrageous monster trucks doing crazy stunts.

Carnival rides and games

The state fair offer rides and games provided and operated by Portland's Rainier Amusements. There are 50 rides scheduled to appear this year, including some new rides: Freakout, Bumper Cars, Music Fest, and Alibaba.

The fair also offers 17 Cub Country Kiddie Rides, always under the watchful eyes of trained safety inspectors. Special offers are available to ride ticket purchasers who buy prior to Aug. 26 on the Oregon State Fair website.

Carnival rides begin at 11 a.m. and wristbands are $45 in advance and $60 once the fair begins. Wristbands are good for one day of unlimited rides for one person, plus three games and a medium drink. One can also purchase 125 game or ride tickets for $50. Games range from one to 12 tickets each and rides range from 10 to 12 tickets each.

New to the fair

All fair attractions are free with paid fair admission.

iFlip: High-flying daredevils put on a heart-pounding aerial thrill show daily at 2:30-3 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 8-8:30 p.m. in Family Fun Camp.

Magic of Rafael: World renowned magician and illusionist Rafael; daily at 12:30-1:15 p.m. 3:30-4:15 p.m.; 7:15-8 p.m. on the Family Fun Camp stage.

Daredevils and Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular: Combining motorcycle stunts and extreme aerial death-defying performances along with some of the most talented performers in the world; daily at 1-1:30 p.m.; 4-4:30 p.m.; 6-6:30 p.m. and an additional 8- 8:30 p.m. show Friday, Saturday and Sunday, on the West Pavilion lawn.

Professor Smart Science Show: Performer Todd Victor brings science to life with a combination of juggling, comedy, storytelling and demonstrations that will have the whole family learning; daily at 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 2-2:30 p.m.; 6:30-7 p.m. on the Family Fun Camp stage.

Fast Pass: Pavilion events are free with fair admission, but they are first-come, first-served, while space lasts. Visitors can guarantee entry to any Pavilion event by purchasing a $5 Fast Pass for that day. Fast passes also grant early access to the Pavilion, and on Aug. 26-27. Fast Pass holders can dance on the dirt floor of the Pavilion and access a private bar during the Ned LeDoux and Maddie & Tae concerts. Fast Passes do not include fair admission.

Parky Like a Rockstar: A special Rockstar Parking lot across from our new Green Gate. Park and cross the street to the new private Green Gate leading into Homegrown Oregon in the Green Acres Landscape Plaza, where there is art, food and sounds of Oregon, including local artisans, food carts and live music. Parky Like a Rockstar passes are $10 and do not include fair admission.

Additionally, the fair features an array of food trucks, which made their debut in 2015, all located in the Homegrown Oregon area, which is a peaceful spot to relax and enjoy a meal away from the bustle of activity.

Food trucks include Adam's Rib BBQ, Bo & Vine, Bountiful Pies, Sushi Roll'n, The Dawg House, Geppetto's Italian Restaurant and Chicken Shack. Oregon wine selections include Sweet Cheeks, Stoller Family Estate, Eola Hill and Willamette Valley Vineyards. Oregon beer selections include Gilgamesh, Deschutes, Rogue and Crux.

A fair food newcomers include Alotta Wood Fired Pizza and virgin pineapple coladas, Dee's Lush Kitchen serving healthy vegan and fish or tofu plates, Truly Med with deep fried oysters, calamari and garlic fries, and Sling-in Weiner, a New York-style Street hot dog cart with high quality assorted dogs.

Traditional fair features

Livestock: Serious yet friendly competition is the name of the game for open class livestock at the Oregon State Fair. 4-H and FFA exhibitors put their best hoof forward in a quest for ribbons, premiums and bragging rights. The Multi Breed Oregon State Fair Horse Show starts Aug. 28, showcasing many breeds of horses over the course of nine days. Multiple performances each day of various breeds starting at 9 a.m. with special performances each evening showcasing the majestic draft horse.

Creative Living: One of the coolest aspects of the Oregon State Fair is the blending of the traditional with the cutting edge, all happening in the Creative Living Department. Discover displays, exhibits, demonstrations and competitions that cover the full spectrum of life in Oregon. We feature many of the classic competitions such as Crafts, Culinary and Textiles along with new innovations, including Visual Arts and STEM Education competitions.

Luau Fire Finale: Exotic Fire dancers heat up the stage with this favorite nighttime Fire Finale tradition. You will be swaying your hips to this year's luau-themed fire show. Nightly: 9:45 p.m. on the Spirit of Oregon Stage Presented By Spirit Mountain Casino.

Dia de la familia presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts: Two Sundays of bilingual and bicultural entertainment and activities with Dia de la familia, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 on the Spirit of Oregon Stage Presented By Spirit Mountain Casino.

FairLift: This fair-time favorite lets you take in a bird's eye view of the entire fair on FairLift, a 15-minute ride over the fair midway from 30 feet up. Advanced FairLift ticket pricing is $6; the price increases to $9 when the Fair begins.

"It takes a lot of teamwork and coordination to put on an event of this magnitude," Kim Grewe-Powell, CEO of the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center, said. "We are extremely grateful for our very talented fair staff and the hundreds of seasonal workers and volunteers who partner with us to make the Oregon State Fair an event to remember."

About the fair

The Oregon State Fair is a public/private entity owned by the people of Oregon. The fair began in 1861 in Oregon City. In 1862, the fair moved to the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. The Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center hosts thousands of visitors from all over the world each year, with premier concerts, art, culture, rides, agricultural exhibits and livestock exhibits. Throughout the year, the fair and expo center works with multiple agencies to help facilitate emergency and disaster response needs. For more information, visit oregonstatefair.org or send an email to info@oregonstatefair.org.

