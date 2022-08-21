Read full article on original website
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
NIBC a watershed moment in business space between India-Nigeria, says MoS Muraleedharan
Abuja [Nigeria], August 22 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said that "a watershed moment in the business space has arisen between India and Nigeria with the dawn of Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC)," while addressing the inaugural meeting of NIBC in Abuja. Taking to his...
Britain’s former Myanmar ambassador detained in Yangon, report says
Myanmar has detained Britain’s former envoy to the southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.Vicky Bowman runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. Her husband, a Burmese artist and a former political prisoner, was detained as well.It is not immediately clear what Ms Bowman and her husband have been charged with and for how long will they be in detension by authorities. Officials from Myanmar junta have not commented on the detention of the former British diplomat.A British embassy spokesperson confirmed the arrest but did not give more details, including the name of the person detained.“We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance,” the spokesperson said. More follows Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayIndia takes rapid U-turn on homes for Rohingya refugees after right-wing backlashUN envoy makes first visit to Myanmar since February coup
Government wrong to ‘empower scientists’ on Covid lockdowns, says Rishi Sunak
Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has claimed scientists were handed too much power during the Covid pandemic as he attacked the government’s approach to lockdowns.The former chancellor said he “wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-off” of lockdowns during the early phases of the crisis – condemning the “fear narrative” which drove public messaging.Mr Sunak claimed the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group advising Boris Johnson’s government edited its minutes to hide dissenting opinions.Sunak also suggested it was wrong to close schools during the crisis, telling fellow ministers it would be a “major nightmare” if children were kept at...
Priti Patel unveils plan to fast-track ‘removal’ of Albanian migrants
Albanian police could be brought to the UK to observe migrant arrivals and pass on intelligence in a bid to tackle Channel crossings.The plan, part of a deal struck between Home Secretary Priti Patel and the Albanian government, may see officers taken to the Kent coast to be present while migrants are processed and assist UK authorities with information, the Home Office said.But it is yet to be confirmed when this could take effect.The move comes amid reports of growing numbers of people from the south-eastern European country making the journey from France.Government officials believe around 60% of migrants making...
