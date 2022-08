Learning how to hang a curtain rod yourself is so useful because not only are drapes and curtains decorative, but they can be used to block the sun from coming too brightly into a room also. Additionally, they can make ceilings feel taller by hanging them several inches above the window. Room darkening shades come with an extra layer on the back to fully conceal the sun so you can sleep longer.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 39 MINUTES AGO