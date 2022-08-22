ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wings beat Sun to force decisive Game 3

By Ned Griffen
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prNTY_0hPma9HP00

Mohegan — Courtney Williams said less than 24 hours before Sunday’s WNBA playoff game that the Connecticut Sun did not want to go to Texas to play a decisive third game this Wednesday.

Connecticut’s play said otherwise for the majority of Sunday’s game.

The Dallas Wings beat the Sun, 89-79, to win Game 2 of the best-of-three series and it in no way resembled a 10-point loss for Connecticut.

The Sun missed 9 of their first 10 shots and fell behind 22-7 after one quarter before 6,788 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Dallas led by as much as 31 points (80-49) with 9 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game.

“It’s tough when you put yourself in a hole,” Connecticut’s Brionna Jones said. “We’ve got to be better coming out from the jump. We know what we can do.”

Game 3 is Wednesday night at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas (9, ESPN).

As losses go, the game was over nine minutes away from being among the worst clunkers in Sun history (the 88-65 beatdown the Detroit Shock gave them at the Arena in the decisive third game of the 2006 Eastern Conference finals on Aug. 13 springs immediately to mind).

Connecticut reserves Nia Clouden, Joyner Holmes, Brionna Jones, Odyssey Sims and Dijonai Carrington closed the game with a 20-5 run to keep the game from being an embarrassing rout.

“Disappointed, obviously, with the results,” Sun head coach Curt Miller said. “I thought we had two or three wide-open threes (early in the game) and then missed some shots in the paint. Then offense sometimes affects your defense and we just immediately dug ourselves a hole. Big credit to Dallas. I thought they played really hard.”

Asked if the team’s issue was execution or effort through three quarters, Sun star Jonquel Jones said, “I think it was us on defense. You know defense has been our main catalyst for the entirety of the season. … I don’t think there was ever a time when we could say that we got three stops in a row.”

Kayla Thornton, who has shot 32.1% from behind the arc during her seven-year career, made three in the first quarter alone to electrify Dallas’ offense. She finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wings and Allisha Gray had 15 points, eight assists and three steals.

Jonquel Jones had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Sun and Brionna Jones had 20 points and four rebounds. Carrington added 13 points and six rebounds.

The game bore no resemblance to Connecticut’s 93-68 romp in Game 1 on Thursday night as the Wings were the aggressors from the jump.

Dallas head coach Vickie Johnson made one notable tactical change by starting Isabelle Harrison at center instead of the 6-foot-7 McCowan, who was among the reasons the Wings won six of their last eight games to make the playoffs.

“The change of matchup was not about starting lineups,” Johnson said, “it was really to match Bri Jones. Bri Jones came in, (McCowan) came in.

“(Harrison) brought energy. She was able to match JJ’s. We know JJ is a rhythm player and didn’t want her to catch a rhythm early, and so she did a lot of great things for us.”

The Wings also took it to the Sun on the boards. The latter led the league in both offensive rebounds (10.2) and total rebounds (37.1) during the regular season.

Dallas outscored Connecticut, 23-11, on second chance points. McCowan almost had as many offensive rebounds (eight) as the Sun (10).

The Wings also scored 20 off of 12 Sun turnovers.

“(They were) very productive off our turnovers and then we had a hard time keeping them off the offensive glass,” Miller said. “Our first shot defense, when you go back and look statistically, (was) not poor. We’ve had better but certainly not poor, but now (Dallas makes) second chance points and everything gets magnified.

“It just seemed like every time they got an offensive rebound, they scored (on) either a putback or a wide-open three.”

n.griffen@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Joe Weiskamp signs two-year deal to come back to Spurs

Weiskamp was drafted by the Spurs in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft and ended up playing in 22 games for the Spurs as a rookie. Though he only averaged 2.1 points in just 7.1 minutes per game, there is reason to believe that the 6-foot-6 wing has some potential.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NHL

Dumba, Wild looking to get over hump following record-setting season

EDINA, Minn. -- Matt Dumba knows the Minnesota Wild still have another step to take despite a record-setting season in 2021-22. The Wild set their record for most wins (53) and points (113) in a season to finish second in the Central Division, but they were eliminated by the St. Louis Blues in six games in the Western Conference First Round.
NHL
NHL

Zegras to Appear on Cover of EA Sports NHL 23

Game to feature "alley-oop" flip pass based on viral moment Zegras created last season. The Ducks and EA Sports announced today that center Trevor Zegras and Canadian professional hockey and women's national team member Sarah Nurse as the two cover athletes for EA SPORTS NHL 23. Zegras becomes the first Anaheim Duck player to feature on the cover of NHL.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
The Associated Press

ACC preview: No. 4 Clemson aims for return to top of league

Fourth-ranked Clemson is determined to follow a year of change with a return to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers saw their six-year run as champions snapped last year, then the Tigers lost coordinators on both sides of the ball to head-coaching jobs. Yet Dabo Swinney’s team is favored again ahead of teams like No. 13 North Carolina State, No. 16 Miami, No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 22 Wake Forest. “Not many guys on this team had really experienced anything other than winning championships,” Swinney said. “So we go into this with a different perspective. Is it any easier to win? I don’t think so.” The Tigers’ “stumble” still came with double-digit wins for the 11th straight season, though they lost two ACC games – at N.C. State in double overtime and at eventual league champ Pittsburgh – for the first time since 2014.
CLEMSON, SC
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
306
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy