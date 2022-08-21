Read full article on original website
With demand high, Maui foodbank seeks community kokua in filing the shelves, feeding families
Jury deliberations underway for suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend nearly 8 years ago. Bernard Brown is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Moreira "Mo" Monsalve back in 2014. Military says barbed wire fence is for 'anti-terrorism protection,' but residents call it an eyesore.
SBA chief to Hawaii’s small businesses: We’re here to help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii business owners moving on from the pandemic are now dealing with new concerns other than the virus. And the Small Business Administration says it can help. SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman is in Hawaii and joined U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono Wednesday for a tour of the Hawaii...
Make-A-Wish Hawaii celebrates 40 years of helping keiki with critical illnesses
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained.
Hawaii Foodbank, local chef provide tips to stretch a meal with healthy, budget-friendly ingredients
HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
Healthier Hawaii: Proven program to reverse heart disease, other health conditions
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn.
Hirono, head of SBA discuss Inflation Reduction Act
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
Hawaii Island food distributor to pay $90,000 for discrimination lawsuit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island Food distributor will pay $90,000 to resolve a discrimination lawsuit, a federal agency announced on Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Suisan Company. According to the lawsuit, an African American warehouse employee at Suisan was subjected to...
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of customers on Maui are without power Tuesday morning as the island deals with a widespread outage. The outage occurred 2:45 a.m. impacting an estimated 65,000 customers. As of 9:15 a.m., Hawaiian Electric said roughly 15,000 customers are still without power. Crews are still working to...
Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades
Howard Dicus digs deeper into the effect offshore buyers have on home prices. He says the high prices are credited to a lack of inventory. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Business Report: Vacation...
This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the skinny...
Trending: Beckham's "worm" and animals splooting
Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. UH's Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs joins us to talk about Saturday's big game against Vanderbilt, and the celebration that goes with it.
Episode 127: Hawaii mom turns her grief into a chance to help other families
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Makakilo mother is on a mission to help families in Hawaii whose lives are touched by DIPG or childhood brain cancer. Michela Haywood joins us on “Muthaship” this week. She is the founder of Kaylan Strong’s Fight Like a Warrior Foundation. She created the...
Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins.
What's Trending: The Mullet Champion
Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Hawaii
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained.
Get ready to belt out ‘Don’t Stop Believin’': Journey is returning to Hawaii!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to belt out the song “Don’t Stop Believin’” because the iconic rock band Journey is returning to the islands for the first time in five years!. Promoter Rick Bartalini Presents announced Tuesday that Journey will be taking the stage at the...
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,219 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,696 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
What is your bug dance as things heat up and they come in swarms!. Slower winds will bring in muggy conditions over the state Tuesday.
