Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

The Wolverine247 Podcast Michigan football 2022 season preview: Linebacker

The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. The seventh installment or our 2022 Michigan football positional preview series takes a look at the Wolverines' linebacker room. As usual, Zach Shaw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

University of Michigan Football: Wolverines win total prediction and a best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic 2021 season, as head coach Jim Harbaugh guided them to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State

A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan football players to launch NIL club

Members of the Michigan football team will launch the “Ann Arbor NIL Club,” a Name, Image & Likeness group that says it will “financially support 100+ Michigan football players” through fan membership fees. The site will officially launch Tuesday, the organization confirmed to The Michigan Insider.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Michigan State basketball's 4 commits land in 247Sports' updated 2023 rankings

After soaring up the rankings throughout this summer, Michigan State basketball commit Xavier Booker found a slight patch of rough air Monday with the release of 247Sports’ class of 2023 update. Formerly the No. 3 overall prospect on 247Sports’ rankings – after a meteoric rise from his standing at No. 91 in April – Booker slid down a tad to No. 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
College Football News

Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

WATCH: Kirk Gibson rallies golfers in fight against Parkinson's at annual outing

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Kirk Gibson hosted the sixth annual golf classic for his foundation to battle Parkinson's and help families dealing with the disease. The Tigers legend rallied over 200 golfers at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills on Monday. Hall of Famers Alan Trammell and Tom Izzo were among the celebrities who joined Gibson. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Columbus Blue Jackets and former Michigan defenseman Zach Werenski, and Bally Sports Detroit broadcasters played in the outing as well.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE

