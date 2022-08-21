Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
247Sports
The Wolverine247 Podcast Michigan football 2022 season preview: Linebacker
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. The seventh installment or our 2022 Michigan football positional preview series takes a look at the Wolverines' linebacker room. As usual, Zach Shaw...
Top Michigan State football target Bryce Underwood named No. 1 QB in 2025
Michigan State football’s top quarterback target in the 2025 recruiting class, Bryce Underwood, was ranked No. 1 at his position by 247Sports. Tuesday was a tough day for Michigan State football recruiting. One day after landing four-star in-state defensive lineman Jalen Thompson, the Spartans lost four-star wideout Demetrius Bell to a decommitment.
247Sports
Ex-Missouri, Troy QB Taylor Powell expected to be named Eastern Michigan's starter
Taylor Powell is expected to be named Eastern Michigan's starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season, according to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello. Powell, a senior, spent three seasons at Missouri and one season at Troy before transferring to Eastern Michigan this offseason. Last year, in six games for Troy,...
MLive.com
University of Michigan Football: Wolverines win total prediction and a best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic 2021 season, as head coach Jim Harbaugh guided them to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff...
247Sports
4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State
A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
High school football is here! Check out the top 25 seniors in Detroit area
It’s that time of year again, which is heaven for those who love high school football. The season starts this week throughout the state, and as usual, there are plenty of players to watch throughout the fall who will be playing college football next year. In honor of that,...
247Sports
Michigan football players to launch NIL club
Members of the Michigan football team will launch the “Ann Arbor NIL Club,” a Name, Image & Likeness group that says it will “financially support 100+ Michigan football players” through fan membership fees. The site will officially launch Tuesday, the organization confirmed to The Michigan Insider.
Emoni Bates officially transfers to Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. “I love my city and coming home to do something...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
247Sports
Michigan State basketball's 4 commits land in 247Sports' updated 2023 rankings
After soaring up the rankings throughout this summer, Michigan State basketball commit Xavier Booker found a slight patch of rough air Monday with the release of 247Sports’ class of 2023 update. Formerly the No. 3 overall prospect on 247Sports’ rankings – after a meteoric rise from his standing at No. 91 in April – Booker slid down a tad to No. 6.
College Football News
Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
WXYZ
WATCH: Kirk Gibson rallies golfers in fight against Parkinson's at annual outing
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Kirk Gibson hosted the sixth annual golf classic for his foundation to battle Parkinson's and help families dealing with the disease. The Tigers legend rallied over 200 golfers at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills on Monday. Hall of Famers Alan Trammell and Tom Izzo were among the celebrities who joined Gibson. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Columbus Blue Jackets and former Michigan defenseman Zach Werenski, and Bally Sports Detroit broadcasters played in the outing as well.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
deadlinedetroit.com
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
Detroit News
'Awareness is a huge thing': Kirk Gibson rallies local celebrities for Parkinson's benefit
Rochester Hills — Parkinson's is not a death sentence. That's been the motto for former Detroit Tigers and Michigan State star Kirk Gibson since he was diagnosed with the disease in 2015, and the mantra got plenty of play Monday at the sixth-annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills.
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
