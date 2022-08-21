Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Aspiring Leaders in Jefferson Parish Schools, and other metro area schools news
JEFFERSON PARISH SCHOOLS: The 22 members of the Aspiring Leaders Academy in the Jefferson Parish Schools have been selected. The academy supports educators as they advance in their career through professional development, on-the-job assignments and coaching. The participants in the 2022-23 Aspiring Leaders Academy cohort are: Charles Aboyoun, Lashara Allen-Smith, Kristen Burke, Nicole Butler, Jessica Chatelain, Nicole Craig, Kristina Daggs, Merri Davis, Monique Guitterrez, Jessica Harrison, Tiffany Hohensee, Devin Howard, Andrew Johnson, Valerie Johnson, Sharalynn Keju, Benjamin-David Legrand, Meagan Phillips, Erica Rosher, Ozzie Ross, Joshua Russell, Erika Russo and Michael Tardy.
NOLA.com
First 12 homes handed over to residents at Isle de Jean Charles resettlement site
SCHRIEVER – As his tribal chief burned sage in the doorway, Chris Brunet entered his new home, 40 miles inland from the storm-ravaged and sinking island where generations of Brunets have lived. “I knew this day was coming, but how I feel is different than I thought,” he said....
NOLA.com
New Orleans student accused of using taser on another student during fight on school bus
Days after a 12-year-old student brandished a gun around a school bus full of children in New Orleans, school leaders and New Orleans police said a student from the same school used a "taser-like device" on another student during a fight on a school bus on Wednesday morning. The 13-year-old...
NOLA.com
Sidney Torres' company paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Teen carjacker was graduate of Cantrell internship program for juvenile offenders
As controversy continued to swirl over Mayor LaToya Cantrell's unexpected appearance last week in support of a 14-year-old offender in Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, more details came to light Monday about how she likely came to know the youth. Cantrell surprised juvenile court officials and the district attorney’s office with...
NOLA.com
In New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day, woman killed on Chef Menteur Highway
Police were trying Wednesday night to determine who killed a woman in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Venetian Isles, in New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day. Officers were initially called to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at 6:42 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said.
NOLA.com
Woman who stabbed children then broadcast herself on Facebook sent to mental facility
A magistrate judge in New Orleans ruled Wednesday that Jenee Pedesclaux, a mother accused of brutally stabbing her two toddlers then broadcasting herself on social media streaked in blood, was unfit to stand trial. She then ordered that Pedesclaux be transferred to a mental facility. The decision came during a...
NOLA.com
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NOLA.com
Entergy transmission line that brings power to New Orleans fixed a year after Ida toppled it
The Entergy transmission line that crosses the Mississippi River and brings power to metro New Orleans has been replaced, company officials said Wednesday, nearly a year after Hurricane Ida toppled the power line. The transmission line crosses the river from Avondale to Harahan and has two massive towers on either...
NOLA.com
Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college
Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
NOLA.com
Huge riverfront development project gets approval from Convention Center board
A massive new riverfront development in downtown New Orleans has received formal approval to move forward, following years of haggling over how the roughly 45-acre tract of publicly-owned real estate controlled by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center would be put to use. Developers of the neighborhood, known as the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday
As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest returns thanks in part to Donald Trump, the latest in the tropics and three homicides reported in the span of six hours. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Gulf's first offshore wind energy zones prompt...
NOLA.com
2 men shot at edge of French Quarter, New Orleans police say
Two men were shot late Tuesday at the edge of the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Rampart Street (map), according to preliminary reports from police. The two men were taken by paramedics to a hospital, where their condition was not immediately available.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Central City, marking the second homicide in about three hours in New Orleans, police said. The most recent shooting was reported to police at 10:32 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Johnson (map), police said. The man died at the scene, and his name and age have not been released.
NOLA.com
What can you get for under $2M? Around New Orleans, these 5 homes fill the luxury bill
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday evening, and boy, was it something!
As former New York Congressman and DM Casanova Anthony Weiner so poetically proved more than a decade ago, hastily called, defensive press conferences are never a good look. Yet politicians continue to hold them, hoping against hope that they’ll beat the odds and walk out in control of the news cycle.
NOLA.com
Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover
The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
NOLA.com
Midsummer Mardi Gras parade to start 30 minutes earlier, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
The Midsummer Mardi Gras parade 2022, a foot procession and party presented by the Krewe of O.A.K. (Outrageous and Kinky) on Saturday, will begin 30 minutes earlier than previously announced, according to parade organizers. The annual event, was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but will begin marching at 7:30 pm. No reason was given for the change.
Comments / 0