New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Aspiring Leaders in Jefferson Parish Schools, and other metro area schools news

JEFFERSON PARISH SCHOOLS: The 22 members of the Aspiring Leaders Academy in the Jefferson Parish Schools have been selected. The academy supports educators as they advance in their career through professional development, on-the-job assignments and coaching. The participants in the 2022-23 Aspiring Leaders Academy cohort are: Charles Aboyoun, Lashara Allen-Smith, Kristen Burke, Nicole Butler, Jessica Chatelain, Nicole Craig, Kristina Daggs, Merri Davis, Monique Guitterrez, Jessica Harrison, Tiffany Hohensee, Devin Howard, Andrew Johnson, Valerie Johnson, Sharalynn Keju, Benjamin-David Legrand, Meagan Phillips, Erica Rosher, Ozzie Ross, Joshua Russell, Erika Russo and Michael Tardy.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college

Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday

As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest returns thanks in part to Donald Trump, the latest in the tropics and three homicides reported in the span of six hours. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Gulf's first offshore wind energy zones prompt...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 men shot at edge of French Quarter, New Orleans police say

Two men were shot late Tuesday at the edge of the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Rampart Street (map), according to preliminary reports from police. The two men were taken by paramedics to a hospital, where their condition was not immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover

The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Midsummer Mardi Gras parade to start 30 minutes earlier, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

The Midsummer Mardi Gras parade 2022, a foot procession and party presented by the Krewe of O.A.K. (Outrageous and Kinky) on Saturday, will begin 30 minutes earlier than previously announced, according to parade organizers. The annual event, was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but will begin marching at 7:30 pm. No reason was given for the change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

