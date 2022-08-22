ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Reba McEntire Says Dolly Parton Was ‘Raised Right’

By Lindsay Kusiak
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Country music stars Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have finally teamed up for McEntire’s new album, “Revived, Remixed, Revisited.” The album, which was released in 2021 is a three-album boxed set that features a duet by McEntire and Parton.

In a recent interview, McEntire comments on her and Parton’s collaboration, swooning over her duet-mate and saying that Parton was “raised right.”

Dolly Parton is ‘so approachable,’ says fellow country star, Reba McEntire

When asked what it was like to work with Parton, McEntire tells Absolute Radio , “To me Dolly is so warm, so witty, so approachable… She’s just like a girlfriend — like your buddy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDnlq_0hPl7XCN00
Country stars Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in 2011 | Ed Rode/Getty Images

In fact, Parton and McEntire have a compelling history. Following a deadly plane crash that resulted in the loss of much of McEntire’s band in 1991, Parton stepped up. The country star offered McEntire her band in an effort to get McEntire to return to making music.

Considering this, it is somewhat shocking that it has taken them this long to work together. It also makes sense that McEntire would cherish the opportunity to work with her friend.

“She’s an incredible woman,” McEntire continues to Absolute Radio. “She’s done so much in her life, but if you just sat and talked to her, you’d never know all of the things she’s done and the accolades — you’d never learn that from her, you would just know that you’re talking to a very warm, loving person.”

“She was raised right,” McEntire concludes near the end of the interview, still smiling at the thought of Parton.

Dolly Parton’s humble beginnings

Raised poor in the mountains of Tennessee, Dolly Parton comes from extremely humble beginnings. She tells USA Today that the doctor who delivered her rode to her family’s homestead on horseback. They were paid for helping with her birth with a sack of cornmeal. Parton spent her childhood surrounded by her 11 siblings, bathing in the local river, and singing to chickens and pigs.

Parton was on the airwaves before her family home had electricity and a radio to hear her on. She was on television before her family could watch her onscreen. By the age of 13, Parton was being introduced at the Grand Old Opry by Johnny Cash. By 1971, she had her first number one hit—the first of 25 No. 1 hits for Parton .

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton’s new duet, ‘Does He Love You’

Both women have spent many years spent dominating the country music charts in their solo careers. Now, McEntire and Parton have finally teamed up to make music together. The project was born of McEntire’s new three-album boxed set titled, “Revised, Remixed, Revisited,” and features Parton joining McEntire on the song, “Does He Love You.”

As part of McEntire’s “Revisited” album, the song is a new version of her 1993 hit that she recorded and performed with Linda Davis. While the original version of the song was described by McEntire (to Billboard ) as “catfight city,” McEntire describes her and Parton’s new version as “ confrontation on valium .”

In the music video for “Does He Love You,” McEntire and Parton are seen laughing together and forgoing their fictional fight over a man. Instead, they opt for female friendship — a tribute to the powerful feminist icons they are.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Once Revealed She Owns a Private Plane but Flies Commercial to Be ‘More Economical’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Linda Davis
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Dolly Parton
Fox News

Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims

During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Music Video#Music Stars#Country Radio#Absolute Radio
Taste Of Home

Dolly Parton’s Coleslaw Is the Summer Side Dish You Need

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The best summer side dishes have a few things in common: They’re...
RECIPES
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

166K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy