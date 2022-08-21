The lengthy article about proposed utility rates in Lawrence was informative but raises some questions. Much of the rationale concerned capital improvements, such as installing “a new sewage treatment process” at the river plant, a new campus in East Lawrence, and an upgrade to sewage conveyance from southwest Lawrence. These may be worthy projects, but it seems odd to fund them with a general increase in rates, rather than bonds or special assessments, often the norm for such measures. Will rates go down once they are completed? As the article points out, the proposed increases would substantially raise rates compared to other communities. Is this a step the city wants to take?

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO