Douglas County, KS

Kansas Reflector

Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial

TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County leaders could approve 2023 budget this week

Douglas County leaders could soon complete the process of approving the county’s budget for 2023. At their meeting on Wednesday, Douglas County commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the $163.7 million budget proposal, where they will hear comments from county residents. Following that, they will vote on whether to approve the budget.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Missouri woman accused of taking more than $100,000 from a dependent adult in Lawrence

A Missouri woman has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a felony for allegedly taking more than $100,000 from a dependent person in Douglas County. Marcia Jane Hamm, 58, of Raytown, Missouri, is charged with one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, according to the charging document. The charge is a level-four felony that could result in a minimum of three years in prison for someone with no criminal history. The document was not clear about the connection between the alleged victim and the defendant, but they share the same last name.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
NEWTON, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man indicted on firearms charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing federal charges over allegations he lied about who was going to receive several guns he purchased. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging Todd Hetherington, 26, with three counts of making false statements during […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
WAMEGO, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting

Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
ATCHISON, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Utility rate concerns

The lengthy article about proposed utility rates in Lawrence was informative but raises some questions. Much of the rationale concerned capital improvements, such as installing “a new sewage treatment process” at the river plant, a new campus in East Lawrence, and an upgrade to sewage conveyance from southwest Lawrence. These may be worthy projects, but it seems odd to fund them with a general increase in rates, rather than bonds or special assessments, often the norm for such measures. Will rates go down once they are completed? As the article points out, the proposed increases would substantially raise rates compared to other communities. Is this a step the city wants to take?
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KSNT News

Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
WAMEGO, KS

