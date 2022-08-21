Read full article on original website
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders could approve 2023 budget this week
Douglas County leaders could soon complete the process of approving the county’s budget for 2023. At their meeting on Wednesday, Douglas County commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the $163.7 million budget proposal, where they will hear comments from county residents. Following that, they will vote on whether to approve the budget.
LJWORLD
Missouri woman accused of taking more than $100,000 from a dependent adult in Lawrence
A Missouri woman has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a felony for allegedly taking more than $100,000 from a dependent person in Douglas County. Marcia Jane Hamm, 58, of Raytown, Missouri, is charged with one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, according to the charging document. The charge is a level-four felony that could result in a minimum of three years in prison for someone with no criminal history. The document was not clear about the connection between the alleged victim and the defendant, but they share the same last name.
Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
LJWORLD
Douglas County writer publishes novel exploring theme of development vs. preservation on Kansas prairie
It may have taken 20 years from beginning to end, but George Gurley calls the long experience of writing “The Griefmaker” a rewarding adventure. The Lawrence-area writer and retired columnist for the Kansas City Star published the novel with Anamcara Press in May. The book explores a universal...
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
KCTV 5
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post. It includes a new 3D reconstruction of the shooting, which concludes the officer was on the side of the van and not directly behind the van when shots were fired.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders officially adopt 2023 budget — but without any further tax relief
Douglas County leaders voted unanimously to adopt the county’s operating budget for 2023 on Wednesday night — and confirmed that many county residents won’t be seeing any further relief from a historic increase in property tax bills. At Wednesday’s County Commission meeting, a group of five public...
Topeka man indicted on firearms charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing federal charges over allegations he lied about who was going to receive several guns he purchased. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging Todd Hetherington, 26, with three counts of making false statements during […]
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
northwestmoinfo.com
One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting
Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
Kansas City man says infant grandson’s alleged killer granted plea deal
A Kansas City, Missouri grandfather is devastated after he said the man who murdered his infant grandson may only spend a few years behind bars.
Man facing charges connected to Independence double homicide
Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, is facing charges in connection to a double homicide this week in Independence, Missouri.
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Utility rate concerns
The lengthy article about proposed utility rates in Lawrence was informative but raises some questions. Much of the rationale concerned capital improvements, such as installing “a new sewage treatment process” at the river plant, a new campus in East Lawrence, and an upgrade to sewage conveyance from southwest Lawrence. These may be worthy projects, but it seems odd to fund them with a general increase in rates, rather than bonds or special assessments, often the norm for such measures. Will rates go down once they are completed? As the article points out, the proposed increases would substantially raise rates compared to other communities. Is this a step the city wants to take?
Bomb squad responds to suspicious package at Kansas Planned Parenthood
Bomb squad members responded to the Planned Parenthood clinic in Overland Park in regards to a suspicious package in front of the building.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
