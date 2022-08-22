Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in north Houston located safely, HPD says

A 3-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in north Houston on Sunday, according to police.

The child's family notified police after they noticed she was missing from her home in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive at about 5 a.m.

Investigators said the 3-year-old left her home at about 11 p.m. wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas.

Police were searching for suspect Holman Hernandez, 50, in connection to the missing girl.

Authorities say Hernandez is now in custody.