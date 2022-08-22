ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in north Houston located safely, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBocB_0hPjmsKc00

A 3-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in north Houston on Sunday, according to police.

The child's family notified police after they noticed she was missing from her home in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive at about 5 a.m.

Investigators said the 3-year-old left her home at about 11 p.m. wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas.

Police were searching for suspect Holman Hernandez, 50, in connection to the missing girl.

Authorities say Hernandez is now in custody.

Comments / 10

Meow Mix
3d ago

Thank God they found her safe and got her kidnapper. I cried and I prayed for this little girl and those that love her. As a mother I can’t imagine the horror.

Reply
7
Rose I Flores
3d ago

let me get this straight she was missing about 5:00 a.m. where was mama and how did this monster end up kidnapping her?

Reply(2)
4
Tawnya Pearce
3d ago

How did they know he took her and that she left at 5am. I am so confused. I am so so happy for the family she is home safe w her family! 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏

Reply
2
 

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

