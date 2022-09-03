Watch NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch live online for free

Update, 11:28 a.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 3: The Artemis 1 mission has been scrubbed due to a fuel leak. The next possible opportunity is Monday (Sept. 5).

NASA's huge Artemis 1 rocket is counting down to a second launch attempt to return the moon and when it does, you can watch the historic mission live online for free.

The Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to launch on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT) from Pad 39B of NASA's Kennedy Space Center .

NASA will host a series of webcasts leading up to the uncrewed Artemis 1 launch, which will mark the first test flight of the Space Launch System megarocket with its Orion spacecraft.. The launch day webcast will include special guests like actors Chris Evans, Jack Black and Keke Palmer. You can already see live views of the Artemis 1 moon rocket atop its pad in the online live feed.

The Space Launch System megarocket sits on Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image credit: NASA)

The last time a rocket this powerful thundered off a KSC pad was back in 1973 when a Saturn V moon rocket carried Skylab into orbit, marking the end of the Apollo era, so this month's event should be quite a show.

According to NASA , the space agency will deliver comprehensive coverage of prelaunch, launch, and postlaunch activities for Artemis I when it comes time to light the candle. This momentous uncrewed dress rehearsal around the moon will clear the trail for a crewed moon-bound flight test with 2024's Artemis 2 , and an actual lunar landing by 2025 as part of Artemis 3 .

Those lucky enough to be joining the Artemis 1 spectacle in Florida will be treated to the shock and awe of 8.8 million pounds of thrust fighting gravity and propelling the sleek SLS rocket and Orion space capsule into the heavens. For the rest of us, NASA just released its schedule for the free livestream broadcast to watch the mission from the safety and comfort of our own homes.

Live event coverage will air on Space.com courtesy of NASA Television, the NASA mobile app , and the agency's official website , with prelaunch activities to be streamed as well.

Sure, it might not provide the same epic experience that the Earth-shuddering blastoff will offer, but it's the next best thing and you don't have to worry about the heat, parking hassles, or huge crowds.

The stages of the Artemis 1 mission to the moon. (Image credit: NASA)

On launch day, a live broadcast of the festivities includes celebrity appearances by Jack Black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer, as well as a patriotic performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" courtesy of Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock. Then we'll hear "America the Beautiful" played by The Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Here's a rundown of the upcoming launch activities leading up to liftoff.

Thursday, Sept. 1: 6 pm ET - Artemis 1 prelaunch briefing

On Thursday, Sept. 1 , NASA will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) to once again discuss the launch readiness of the Artemis 1 mission.

The press conference will follow a day-long mission management team meeting in which NASA officials decide if the Artemis 1 Space Launch System and its Orion spacecraft are ready for a 2nd launch attempt.

Speaking in this prelaunch briefing will be:

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

John Honeycutt, SLS program manager, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45

Friday, Sept. 2: 9 a.m. ET - Artemis 1 prelaunch briefing

On Friday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), NASA will hold one final press conference on the status of Artemis 1 going into its second launch attempt.

During the briefing, NASA will discuss any new issues that have cropped up as Artemis prepares to launch, as well as any weather concerns.

Speaking in the briefing are:

Jeff Spaulding, Artemis senior NASA test director, NASA Kennedy

Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45

Saturday, Sept. 3: 4:37 a.m. ET - Artemis 1 launch countdown resumes

NASA will resume its Artemis 1 launch countdown on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4:37 a.m. EDT (0837 GMT) at the beginning of a 2.5-hour planned hold.

The clock will begin ticking down toward launch at the end of the 2.5-hour hold.

Sept. 3: 5:45 a.m ET - Artemis 1 SLS fueling coverage begins

Saturday, Sept.3, is the second launch attempt for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission and it's going to be a LONG day.

NASA's webcast activities begin at 5:45 a.m. EDT (0945 GMT), with a live webcast on the fueling operations, which NASA calls tanking, of the Space Launch System. The core stage of the SLS rocket can hold about 730,000 gallons of super-cold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, so loading that propellant will take up to 3 or 4 hours.

There is a critical moment to watch for in the fueling: the early chill down of the four main engines on the SLS rocket. One of those engines, Engine No. 3, did not reach anywhere near its target temperature during the first launch attempt, prompting the scrub.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 12:15 p.m ET- Full Artemis 1 launch coverage

NASA's full launch coverage webcast for Artemis 1 will begin again on Sept. 3 at 12:15 p.m. EDT (1615 GMT). This part of the agency's webcast will be in English.

"Launch coverage will continue through translunar injection and spacecraft separation, setting Orion on its path to the moon," NASA wrote in a description.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m ET - Artemis 1 Spanish broadcast

At 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), NASA's Spanish-language webcast will begin to chronicle the Artemis 1 mission.

The webcast will run through launch and the first 15 minutes of the mission after liftoff. Following the launch, you can get Spanish-language updates on Artemis 1 through the NASA en español social media channels.

Saturday, Sept. 3: 2:17 p.m. EDT - Artemis 1 Liftoff

This is the moment of truth for NASA's Artemis 1 mission: the first launch window for the Space Launch System rocket.

NASA actually has a two-hour window in which to try to launch the SLS booster, so liftoff could occur anytime between 2:17 p.m. EDT and 4:17 p.m. EDT (1817-2217 GMT) , weather and technical systems permitting.

Saturday, Sept. 3: 6 p.m. EDT - Artemis 1 post-launch briefing

After launch, NASA will hold a post-launch press conference scheduled for no earlier than 1 hour after the launch broadcast ends. NASA will hold 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) start time for this briefing, but that could change as the day progresses.

Below are the NASA officials scheduled to speak in the briefing.

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Mike Bolger, Exploration Ground Systems Program manager, Kennedy

Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

John Honeycutt, Space Launch System Program manager, Marshall

Emily Nelson, chief flight director, Johnson

Sept. 3: 9:45 p.m. ET - Orion trajectory burn

If all goes well with the launch, NASA will host a webcast to highlight the first trajectory maneuver to send the Artemis 1 Orion beyond Earth orbit and off to the moon.

The time of this coverage may change depending on the launch time of the Artemis 1 mission.

Sept. 3, 10:15 p.m. ET - Orion views of the Earth

The last major Artemis 1 launch day event is when the Orion spacecraft is expected to beam its first views of the Earth from space.

Like the outbound trajectory maneuver, the timing of this broadcast is subject to change depending on the exact launch time and the health of the Orion spacecraft.

For a complete rundown of all the talks and activities surrounding Artemis 1's thrilling flight, check out NASA's detailed coverage schedule .

Whether staking out a sweet in-person spot to watch Artemis 1 or taking it all in via NASA's livestream options, it’s destined to be the pyrotechnics show of the summer!

Previous Artemis 1 briefings

Monday, Aug. 22: Artemis 1 flight readiness review

One week from launch, on Monday, Aug. 22 , NASA Artemis 1 mission managers will meet in a day-long Flight Readiness Review to decide of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket is ready for launch.

At 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) , NASA will hold a press conference to report on the results of that meeting and if the Artemis 1 moon rocket is still on track for its Aug. 29 liftoff.

Here's who will appear in that briefing.

Janet Petro, director, Kennedy Space Center

Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

John Honeycutt, Space Launch System Program manager, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

Friday, Aug. 26: NASA briefing on space industry exploration

On Friday, Aug. 26 , NASA will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) to highlight the role of commercial space industry on the Artemis 1 mission.

The briefing will feature experts from NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Boeing (which built the Space Launch System), Jacobs aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Airbus.

Jim Free, associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Jeff Zotti, RS-25 program director, Aerojet Rocketdyne

Jennifer Boland-Masterson, director of operations, Michoud Assembly Facility, Boeing

Randy Lycans, vice president/general manager of NASA Enterprise Solutions, Jacobs

Kelly DeFazio, director of Orion production, Lockheed Martin

Doug Hurley, senior director of business development, Northrop Grumman

Ralf Zimmermann, head of Moon programs and Orion European Service Module, Airbus

Saturday, Aug. 27: NASA Artemis 1 countdown begins

The Artemis 1 launch countdown will begin at 10:23 a.m. EDT (1423 GMT) on Saturday, Aug. 27. Flight controllers will be called to their stations on this day and begin the two-day countdown to the final launch target.

Saturday, Aug. 27: NASA Artemis 1 prelaunch briefing

On Saturday, Aug. 27, NASA will hold a two briefings to discuss the Artemis 1 mission. The first will be at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) , when mission managers will meet to review the launch plan for Artemis 1 as well as its mission goals.

The briefing will include an overview of the mission, a look at the weather forecast and NASA's backup plans in case an Aug. 29 launch date is delayed. Backup days for the mission are currently targeted for Sept. 2 and Sept. 5.

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Judd Freiling, ascent and entry flight director, Johnson

Rick LaBrode, lead flight director, Johnson

Melissa Jones, recovery director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45

Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Saturday, Aug. 27: NASA Artemis Moon to Mars briefing

After the prelaunch briefing, NASA will hold a press conference on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) , led by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to discuss the agency's plans to explore the moon, Mars and beyond..

NASA has billed the talk as a "briefing on the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration plans" and it will feature presentations by Nelson and representatives from across the agency's exploration, space technology and spaceflight branches to outline plans to reach Mars from the moon under the Artemis program.

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator

Bhavya Lal, NASA associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy

Jim Free, NASA associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Kathy Lueders, NASA associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate

Prasun Desai, NASA deputy associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate

Randy Bresnik, NASA astronaut

On Sunday, Aug. 28 , NASA will hold a short briefing at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) to give an update on the launch progress for Artemis 1.

The briefing will review the mission's countdown status with Jeff Spaulding, NASA's Artemis 1 senior test director, as well as Melody Lovin, weather officer with Space Launch Delta 45 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station near KSC.

Jeff Spaulding, Artemis I senior NASA test director

Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45

Monday, Aug. 29: 12 a.m. EDT - Artemis 1 Launch Day - Fueling coverage

Monday, Aug. 29 , was the first launch attempt for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission and it's going to be a LONG day.

NASA's webcast activities began at 12 a.m. EDT (0400 GMT) , with a live webcast on the fueling operations, which NASA calls tanking, of the Space Launch System. The core stage of the SLS rocket can hold about 730,000 gallons of super-cold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, so loading that propellant will take up to four hours.

NASA ultimately could not chill down one of the SLS rocket's main engines to its target temperature, delaying launch.

Monday, Aug. 29: 1 p.m. ET - Artemis 1 post-scrub news conference

After launch, NASA held a post-launch press conference scheduled for no earlier than 1 hour after the launch broadcast ends. NASA held it a 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) start time for this briefing, but that could change as the day progresses.

Below are the NASA officials scheduled to speak in the briefing.

Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator

Mike Sarafin, Artemis 1 mission manager

Jeff Free, NASA associate adminstrator for exploration systems development.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: 6 p.m. ET - Artemis 1 teleconference

NASA will hold a post-scrub press briefing on Tuesday (Aug. 30) at 6:00 p.m. ET (2200 GMT). The teleconference will discuss the next steps for the flight test of the agency's Space Launch System mega moon rocket and uncrewed Orion spacecraft following the scrubbed launch attempt on Monday (Aug. 29).

Participants will include: Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager; Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director; and John Honeycutt, manager of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) Program.

Friday, Sept. 3 is the next window for launch attempt for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission. The agency has not yet stated whether an attempt will be made in this window after encountering an issue with one of the rocket's four RS-25 engines on its core stage.

