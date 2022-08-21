Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’ on the River - Margaret McDonald, Executive Director, Mill City Commons

MINNEAPOLIS -- Patina Stores says its location in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood will be closing after over 25 years of business.In 1995, Patina originally opened at a location on 24th Street and Hennepin Avenue, which is now Spyhouse Coffee. The store relocated two years later to the location at Franklin and Hennepin avenues. "We have enjoyed being part of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood," Patina said in a Facebook post. "We thank you for all the support and kindness as we bid Uptown a fond farewell!"The store will close on Sunday. Patina says its south Minneapolis location on 50th Street and Bryant Avenue will be the closest store to serve the Minneapolis customer base.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO