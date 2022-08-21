Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’ on the River - Margaret McDonald, Executive Director, Mill City Commons

Read full article on original website
Patina to close its Uptown Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS -- Patina Stores says its location in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood will be closing after over 25 years of business.In 1995, Patina originally opened at a location on 24th Street and Hennepin Avenue, which is now Spyhouse Coffee. The store relocated two years later to the location at Franklin and Hennepin avenues. "We have enjoyed being part of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood," Patina said in a Facebook post. "We thank you for all the support and kindness as we bid Uptown a fond farewell!"The store will close on Sunday. Patina says its south Minneapolis location on 50th Street and Bryant Avenue will be the closest store to serve the Minneapolis customer base.
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
multifamilybiz.com
Norhart Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Impact Apartment Community in Minneapolis - St. Paul Submarket of Oakdale, Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Norhart broke ground on Impact, their new 7-story, 328-unit apartment building. The modern apartment complex, which will be the tallest building in the city of Oakdale, includes a wide assortment of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, plus four luxurious two-story penthouse residences on the top level overlooking the beautiful Minneapolis - St. Paul skyline.
fox9.com
Here’s your chance to buy a rare artifact once owned by Aveda’s millionaire founder
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Collectors across the world will soon have a chance to own beautiful artifacts that once belonged to the founder of cosmetics companies Aveda Corp. and Intelligent Nutrients. The same curiosity that led Horst Rechelbacher, known as "the father of safe cosmetics," to improve the...
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
fox9.com
Man works to launch entrepreneurial space for people of color in Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man with roots on the north side is looking to invest in the community he serves. Jesse Ross is in the process of purchasing a massive warehouse located just outside the north loop. His vision is to build a space where entrepreneurs of color can grow.
millcitytimes.com
August 22 Minneapolis Central City Tunnel Project Update
Via an August 22 e-announcement from the City of Minneapolis:. The City of Minneapolis Public Works Department is constructing a new parallel storm tunnel, enlarging a portion of the existing storm tunnel, and constructing a new tunnel access in Downtown Minneapolis. This project is anticipated to be completed summer 2023.
FireBox Deli to close original North Minneapolis location
FireBox Deli at 4707 Lyndale Ave. N. in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview. FireBox Deli in North Minneapolis will close its door this month. In a Facebook post Monday, the business announced plans to consolidate operations to their second location on the northwest corner of Snelling and Marshall avenues in St. Paul.
millcitytimes.com
Local Health Innovator Uses Music Therapy in the Treatment of People With Disabilities
We are used to reading about medical innovation in our state – but did you know that we have local professionals tackling health issues combined with music therapy?. Meet Yue Wu, who is working as a board certified music therapist at MacPhail Center for Music, while pursuing her PhD in Rehabilitation Science at the University of Minnesota. She is tackling problems by collaboration - music therapy for individuals with disabilities and telehealth music therapy solutions for children with autism spectrum disorders in rural areas. We talked to her about how she approaches multi-disciplinary collaboration and a recent project, Light in the Well.
American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh
Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota. Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.
Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis
Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis. The announcement was confirmed on the Facebook page of the venue – which is known for its 18+ club nights – on Tuesday, with owner Greg Urban pointing the finger at the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020, the riots of 2020, and the uptick in crime in recent years for the closure.
Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
ccxmedia.org
Move to Relax Brooklyn Park’s Trash Can Storage Standards Results in 3-3 Vote
The city of Brooklyn Park held a lengthy discussion Monday night on whether to relax its ordinance for the storage of garbage cans. A proposed change would allow residents to store waste containers unscreened along the side of homes. Currently they must be fully screened or stored in a garage or back yard. For corner lots, the proposed change would still require screening for containers adjacent to a street.
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
kymnradio.net
MN Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses Viking Terrace controversy
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses the legal rights of the people who live in mobile home parks, the legal obligations of the owners of the parks, and the controversy between the new owners of Viking Terrace and its residents. Attorney General Ellison will be in Northfield on Friday to discuss the issues with local leaders.
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Mort's Deli in Golden Valley shuts its doors for good
Mort's Deli, serving up traditional Jewish-style food for 14 years in Golden Valley, announced it has closed for good. The New York-inspired business made the announcement of the sudden closure on its Facebook page Monday. "We are heartbroken to announce that Mort's Deli has permanently closed. We thank you from...
fox9.com
Family sues after contractor skips out on $11K job in Woodbury
(FOX 9) - Two Woodbury families are out of a lot of money after they say they hired the same local contractor to work on their homes, and he stopped showing up after being paid. On April 6, Kristi and Josh Parah hired Troy Robinson’s Absolute Roofing and Remodeling for...
