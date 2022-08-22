ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

1 man in custody, another critically injured after 2 separate shootings in Clovis

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkMTL_0hPj8wXF00

A man is critically injured and another man is in custody after two separate back-to-back gun violence incidents in Clovis early on Sunday morning.

Though both incidents happened just a couple of miles apart, both at apartment complexes, Clovis police say they were isolated incidents and there is no threat to the public.

The first incident took place at an apartment complex near Sunnyside and Gettysburg just after 3 am.

Police say a party was being held in one of the units. As guests were leaving, multiple shots were fired from one car into another car in the parking lot.

One man was injured in the shooting and his friends rushed him to the hospital.

He remains in critically injured. Police have not made any arrests and are carrying out an investigation.

Less than 30 minutes after the first shooting, police received reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near Barstow and Villa.

Callers reported seeing a man shooting a handgun in front of an apartment unit.

Officers used a drone to help find the man and have now detained him.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Shakab Alamary, a Clovis resident.

Police say they also found a privately manufactured handgun - a 'ghost gun' - next to him.

Alamary is at the Fresno County Jail and is facing multiple firearm-related felony charges.

NOTE: The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

Comments / 7

Billy Brewer
3d ago

was it gun violence or person violence a gun by itself can't hurt anyone there has to be someone behind it to pull the trigger

Reply
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

