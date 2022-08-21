Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Floyd Leydic, of Marion Center, was the 2022 giveaway winner for Veterans at the Hometown Hero Honoring. Courtesy of Brookville Laurel Festival. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Food distribution event for veterans happening in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to hold a food drive for local veterans in the Johnstown area. The food drive will take place at the Veterans Leadership Program building at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown this Friday, Aug. 26, starting at noon. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County History Center to Host Antique Rifles & Indian Artifacts Show on September 3
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Join the Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at the 16th Annual Antique Firearms and Indian Artifact Show at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. (Photo courtesy of JCHC.) Bring the family and explore two buildings with over 100...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Billy Joel’s original band members performing in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Health’s annual fundraising concert event will be welcoming The Lords of 52nd Street: Legends of Billy Joel Band at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown. The concert takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and will help Highlands Health Free Medical Clinic with medical, pharmaceutical and wellness services […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Hollidaysburg wins 10-0 over Indiana, plays Texas Wednesday
UPDATE: After a 10-0 win against Hagerstown, Indiana on Tuesday, Hollidaysburg will take the field again Wednesday evening against Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region champion) That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Hollidaysburg play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. That game will be available on ESPN. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa […]
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Rick’s Racing Roundup: Area Tracks Push Through Rain
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Despite unfavorable weather most of the weekend, several area tracks fought the elements and still went racing. (Pictured above: Sye Lynch and crew enjoy victory lane at Knox Raceway. Photo by Rick Rarer.) On Sunday, most forecasts showed nearly a 100% chance of rain. Knox...
abandonedspaces.com
The Former SCI Cresson Has Gotten a New Lease on Life As a Hydroponic Farm
Located along Old Route 22 in Cresson Township, Pennsylvania sits the remains of a former medium-security, all-male correctional facility. Known as State Correctional Institution (SCI) – Cresson, it first began life as a tuberculosis hospital, before transitioning into a psychiatric hospital and, finally, a prison. Today, the property is...
wtae.com
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
Dr. Oz visits Westmoreland County fairgrounds
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made his rounds at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds on Monday, talking to vendors and voters alike. The campaign trail is heating up for the U.S. Senate race as the lead between Lt. Gov John Fetterman and Republican opponent,...
wtae.com
Oz makes campaign appearance in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, made a campaign stop in Butler County on Tuesday. Watch the report from Butler County in the video above. Oz toured the facilities of Robinson Fans, an industrial fan manufacturer in Zelienople. While there, he...
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nursing homes in Lower Burrell, North Huntingdon among 24 statewide set to strike
Employees of nursing homes in Lower Burrell and North Huntingdon are among those at 24 long-term care facilities in the state who voted to strike, claiming unfair labor practices and a lack of accountability, according to union officials. Four of the nursing homes are owned by Comprehensive Healthcare, which operates...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Car found in Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. — On Tuesday, dive crews were at the scene of a car found in the Allegheny River. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that the report of a car in the river at the Oakmont Yacht Club came in at 3:02 p.m. According to the Oakmont Borough Police...
Lost hikers rescued in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Units from Logan Township Police Department, United Fire and Greenwood Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a lost person below the Wopsy Mtn lookout on a known trail. The call was received at 8:45 p.m. The callers were disoriented and not familiar with their surroundings. Fire and Police […]
Students return to school in Altoona
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Wednesday marked the return to school for some of the districts in our Central Pennsylvania area, including Altoona. As summer is coming to a close, school is returning to session as buses picked up kids for the first day. While students might not want their summer to be over, Teri Myers, Pleasant […]
