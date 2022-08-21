ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Floyd Leydic, of Marion Center, was the 2022 giveaway winner for Veterans at the Hometown Hero Honoring.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event for veterans happening in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to hold a food drive for local veterans in the Johnstown area. The food drive will take place at the Veterans Leadership Program building at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown this Friday, Aug. 26, starting at noon. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: UFP Parker Hiring for All Shifts

UFP Parker now has both Day and Afternoon positions open for a variety of skill levels. If you are looking for a career with a comprehensive benefit package and multiple avenues for advancement, come join our winning team at UFP Parker. UFP Parker has locations in Parker, Emlenton, and Shippenville.
PARKER, PA
WTAJ

Billy Joel’s original band members performing in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Health’s annual fundraising concert event will be welcoming The Lords of 52nd Street: Legends of Billy Joel Band at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown. The concert takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and will help Highlands Health Free Medical Clinic with medical, pharmaceutical and wellness services […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg wins 10-0 over Indiana, plays Texas Wednesday

UPDATE: After a 10-0 win against Hagerstown, Indiana on Tuesday, Hollidaysburg will take the field again Wednesday evening against Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region champion) That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Hollidaysburg play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. That game will be available on ESPN. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Rick’s Racing Roundup: Area Tracks Push Through Rain

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Despite unfavorable weather most of the weekend, several area tracks fought the elements and still went racing. (Pictured above: Sye Lynch and crew enjoy victory lane at Knox Raceway. Photo by Rick Rarer.) On Sunday, most forecasts showed nearly a 100% chance of rain. Knox...
KNOX, PA
abandonedspaces.com

The Former SCI Cresson Has Gotten a New Lease on Life As a Hydroponic Farm

Located along Old Route 22 in Cresson Township, Pennsylvania sits the remains of a former medium-security, all-male correctional facility. Known as State Correctional Institution (SCI) – Cresson, it first began life as a tuberculosis hospital, before transitioning into a psychiatric hospital and, finally, a prison. Today, the property is...
CRESSON, PA
wtae.com

Oz makes campaign appearance in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, made a campaign stop in Butler County on Tuesday. Watch the report from Butler County in the video above. Oz toured the facilities of Robinson Fans, an industrial fan manufacturer in Zelienople. While there, he...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: BGM Offers Customized Products Processed In-House for Your High School Sports Teams

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – At BGM Custom Wear you don’t have to be shocked by the cost and the lead time of ordering clothing with your business logo on it!. BGM Custom Wear has access to thousands of different products, like hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, bags, and so much more. Everything at BGM is completed in-house right in Brookville with little to no lead time and no minimum order requirements, making it easy to get exactly what you need.
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Lost hikers rescued in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Units from Logan Township Police Department, United Fire and Greenwood Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a lost person below the Wopsy Mtn lookout on a known trail.  The call was received at 8:45 p.m. The callers were disoriented and not familiar with their surroundings. Fire and Police […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Students return to school in Altoona

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Wednesday marked the return to school for some of the districts in our Central Pennsylvania area, including Altoona. As summer is coming to a close, school is returning to session as buses picked up kids for the first day. While students might not want their summer to be over, Teri Myers, Pleasant […]
ALTOONA, PA

