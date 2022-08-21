Read full article on original website
Blair County man accused of breaking into home, returning stolen bag
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg man was arraigned Wednesday afternoon after reportedly getting caught on a trail cam breaking into a home and returning a stolen briefcase. John Johnson, 24, was charged with burglary after two incidents at the home of a man that told police he grew up with Johnson and was […]
Johnstown man jailed after crime spree involving drugs, paintball gun
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was jailed Wednesday following alleged back-to-back crimes with a police chase, hard drugs, and an assault with a paintball gun. Anthony Layne Binnachio, 20, of Johnstown, began his run-in with police on July 28, according to court documents. Johnstown police were told he shot a woman with a […]
Investigations led to felony charges filed against Johnstown duo, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drug charges have been filed against a Johnstown duo after police said they conducted investigations. Johnstown police said that Mbazulwane Isidore Gxuluwe, 29, also known as “Moose,” sold cocaine to an informant twice in December of 2021. The first time the two met at a spot along the 100 block of […]
Cops: Threats, slurs sent to Cambria Co. woman for over a year, man charged
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A registered sex offender is accused of sending numerous threatening text messages and slurs to a Cambria County woman for over a year, according to police. Upper Yoder police said that Joseph Musick, 54, had sent threatening text messages from June 2021 up until July this year. In some of those […]
Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper
John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
Brookville Police Calls: Minor Struck on Head During Richards Street Dispute
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Borough Police Department responded to the following calls:. Police were requested to respond to a domestic incident near Richards Street, in Brookville, Jefferson County, around 11:16 a.m. on Monday, August 22. Police said a minor was struck in the head, resulting in...
Wanted Blair County man jailed for over $10k home improvement fraud, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blair County man who was wanted on a home improvement fraud charge is now behind bars, police said. Allegheny Township police said that Terry Geist Jr., 42, of Hollidaysburg stole $10,650 after he was hired in January to do remodeling work on a kitchen at a residence on Hillside Drive. […]
Armed Johnstown man accused of threatening to kill, run over woman
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and run her over with his Jeep in Susquehanna Township on Sunday. Around 1:18 a.m. Aug. 21, state police in Ebensburg were sent to the 1100 block of Shawna Road for a report of a domestic […]
Jefferson County duo charged after dogs found in feces without food, water
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman are facing charges after state police said they found three dogs living in horrid conditions with feces, dead rabbits, and without food or drinkable water. According to court documents, Jeremy Harris of Punxsutawney and Jennifer Harris of Brookville are facing charges including neglect of animals, cruelty […]
State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
Centre County murder suspect claims self-defense, according to court documents
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man accused of stabbing and killing another man is claiming he had no choice but to stab him as the man was punching him in the face, according to the criminal complaint. Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, was taken into custody after the stabbing on Friday and claimed he was […]
New details released after Philipsburg man charged with stabbing death of Centre County man
A witness’s account differed from what the man charged told police, according to the charging document.
High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest for Reynoldsville Man
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest of Reynoldsville Man. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop around 6:53 p.m. on Monday, August 22, on a 2005 Ford F-150 XLT pickup in the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot, on Slab Run Road, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
Oil City Man Accused of Threatening Neighbors With Gun After They Set Off Fireworks Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
Police: Driver fell asleep behind the wheel, leading to head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 34-year-old man fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, leading to a head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two people. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. State police said the 34-year-old driver was traveling northbound on State Route...
Coroner: Two dead following shootout, crash in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday's shootout in Johnstown has died. Authorities say the individual had fled the shootout scene prior to crashing a vehicle in the area of Napoleon and Dibert Streets. Police are still searching...
Local Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crashes on I-80
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following hit-and-run incidents:. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred around 8:27 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 105.0, in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police say an unidentified vehicle was traveling east...
Police release more information on missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter
Have you seen them? You can call state police at Rockview.
