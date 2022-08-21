ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsville, PA

WTAJ

Johnstown man jailed after crime spree involving drugs, paintball gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was jailed Wednesday following alleged back-to-back crimes with a police chase, hard drugs, and an assault with a paintball gun. Anthony Layne Binnachio, 20, of Johnstown, began his run-in with police on July 28, according to court documents. Johnstown police were told he shot a woman with a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper

John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
PITCAIRN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Police Calls: Minor Struck on Head During Richards Street Dispute

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Borough Police Department responded to the following calls:. Police were requested to respond to a domestic incident near Richards Street, in Brookville, Jefferson County, around 11:16 a.m. on Monday, August 22. Police said a minor was struck in the head, resulting in...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest for Reynoldsville Man

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest of Reynoldsville Man. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop around 6:53 p.m. on Monday, August 22, on a 2005 Ford F-150 XLT pickup in the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot, on Slab Run Road, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Threatening Neighbors With Gun After They Set Off Fireworks Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner: Two dead following shootout, crash in Johnstown

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday's shootout in Johnstown has died. Authorities say the individual had fled the shootout scene prior to crashing a vehicle in the area of Napoleon and Dibert Streets. Police are still searching...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crashes on I-80

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following hit-and-run incidents:. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred around 8:27 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 105.0, in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police say an unidentified vehicle was traveling east...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

