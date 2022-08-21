2022 Preps football preview: Willow Canyon

Get ready to grab yourself some award-winning tacos.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. There’s never a bad time for tacos. Whether in the dead of summer or in front of the TV for college football, tacos are a fan favorite for a reason. It’s also why there are so many taco restaurants spread throughout metro Phoenix. For taco and Mexican food lovers everywhere, it’s hard to beat the quantity and quality found in the Valley. And now, a local, award-winning restaurant chain, has officially opened a new location right in the heart of metro Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO