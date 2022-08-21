Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Tonight you can see Starlink satellites again over Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday night you’ll have another chance to see Space X’s Starlink satellites above Oregon. Stargazers around Oregon saw a cluster of lights streaking through the skies on Friday and Saturday. This wasn’t an alien invasion. These were 53 Starlink internet satellites launched by SpaceX...
There will be more chances to view Starlink satellites over Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Many KGW viewers shared photos of a string of lights moving above the Oregon sky over the weekend. The lights were a bank of Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. There's still a chance for people to get a glimpse of the satellites Monday...
KUOW
Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon
Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
Is There Buried Treasure Under Portland, Oregon?
A little under two hours from where Mikey Walsh and his motley crew of treasure-hunting friends struck gold in Astoria back in 1985, there may be more treasure to be found in Oregon still. Per a report from Atlas Obscura, there’s apparently a pretty convincing argument based on a treasure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opb.org
Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild
Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
WWEEK
Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods
It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue is on scene and has begun the recovery effort. Officials say a...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
kezi.com
Those strange lights in the sky over Portland will be back Sunday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
WWEEK
A Pacific University Dean’s Past Life Growing Weed Is Coming Back to Haunt Her
In 2016, Jennifer Yruegas had a stellar résumé as a businesswoman and corporate lawyer. She’d worked in high-level legal positions at some of Oregon’s best-known brands: InFocus, Keen and Nike. A year later, Pacific University in Forest Grove hired her as its director of human resources...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
agdaily.com
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
WWEEK
An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain
Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area
Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
Channel 6000
No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
kptv.com
Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million
Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
Comments / 0