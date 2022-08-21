ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Tonight you can see Starlink satellites again over Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday night you’ll have another chance to see Space X’s Starlink satellites above Oregon. Stargazers around Oregon saw a cluster of lights streaking through the skies on Friday and Saturday. This wasn’t an alien invasion. These were 53 Starlink internet satellites launched by SpaceX...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon

Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
OREGON STATE
InsideHook

Is There Buried Treasure Under Portland, Oregon?

A little under two hours from where Mikey Walsh and his motley crew of treasure-hunting friends struck gold in Astoria back in 1985, there may be more treasure to be found in Oregon still. Per a report from Atlas Obscura, there’s apparently a pretty convincing argument based on a treasure...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Portland, OR
Industry
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Industry
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
opb.org

Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild

Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
REEDSPORT, OR
WWEEK

Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods

It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Chime#Katu
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Those strange lights in the sky over Portland will be back Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
agdaily.com

Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August

This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain

Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area

Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million

Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy