SE MISSOURIAN BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW: Jackson, Perryville boys soccer working for continued success

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
WEEK 1 PREVIEW: Class, district assignments to be released before season kicks off Friday
The Missouri high school football season kicks off Friday with the release of class and district assignments before games start at 7 p.m. with action spilling over into Saturday for area teams. MSHSAA is expected to announce class and district assignments Friday morning. The first state media rankings will be...
semoball.com
New era of East Prairie football set to begin
A new era of East Prairie football is set to begin with first-year head coach David Stalker leading the way and there is a belief around the program that something special is growing. “Football means so much to this school and community and we want to provide a product that...
wish989.com
Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park
MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
mymoinfo.com
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boatlyfe.com
Unexpected FASS Team Sets New Dam Challenge Record On Lake Of The Ozarks
<!– In the News: Unexpected FASS Team Sets New Dam Challenge Record On Lake Of The Ozarks. Although the 188-mile Dam Challenge record attempt that took place early this morning on Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks was originally going to be tackled by two boats—an MTI 390XR raceboat driven by Taylor Scism alongside her father, Randy Scism, and a Skater Powerboats 368 catamaran owned by Tyler and Lindsey Miller featuring Lindsey as the dock runner, Tyler as the driver and Shane Sherman as the navigator—a third team entered the mix and ended up shattering the record with a time of 1 hour, 39 minutes, 23 seconds. That team was driver Brad Ekstam and throttleman Rusty Williams of Performance Boat Center in Ekstam’s FASS Diesel Fuel Systems 42-foot catamaran that was recently delivered by the Osage Beach, Mo.-based dealership.
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
Hundreds of motorcycles travel through Heartland for American Legion Legacy Ride
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the bridge into Cape Girardeau on Monday, August 23. The riders are visiting the Missouri Veterans Memorial in Perryville. It’s all part of the American Legion Legacy Ride, which started two days ago in Alabama and is on its way to...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/22/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 25,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, reflecting a 5 percent drop in cases from the Friday before, August 12th, 2022. The new weekly numbers also include 56 additional deaths in Illinois. The CDC numbers show there are 42 counties in the High Community Level, that’s the same as the week before. There are now 39 counties in the Medium Level, which is down from 48 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are in the Low Community Level. However, while the number of new statewide COVID-19 cases are dropping, the number of local cases are going up. The downstate area counties now on the High Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Wayne, and Wabash. Those on the Medium Level list include Effingham, Fayette, Marion, and White. All the numbers are available on the dph.illinois.gov website.
lanereport.com
Kentucky native named Baptist Health Paducah president
PADUCAH, Ky. — Kenny Boyd has been named president of Baptist Health Paducah, effective Oct. 10. He succeeds Matt Bailey, who has served as interim president since November 2021 when former Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty was named to a leadership position at Baptist Health Lexington. The Kentucky...
wrul.com
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri
Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry
(KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau native is preparing for one of the biggest performances of his career. Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 25. He’ll take the same stage rich with history of where many great music artists have appeared.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Madison County Man Who Leads State Association Board Unveils Endorsement for Governor in 2024
(Fredericktown) It’s over two years away before Missouri chooses who their next governor will be, but an early candidate has received a nice endorsement from a state organization that is important to many in southeast Missouri. Paul Gaines of Madison County is the president of the Missouri Forest Products...
kfmo.com
Bismarck Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 55 year old Glenn F. Sears, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a one vehicle accident with a pick up Saturday afternoon in St. Francois County. Reports from the Highway Patrol indicate Sears was headed north on Route B, north of Loughboro Road, at 2:10 pm, when his truck ran off the left side of the road, rolled over, and smashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Sears was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
9 New Madrid Fault Quakes Past Week Including 1 Felt by Hundreds
It's been an active week along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri as the area has been hit by 9 different measurable quakes including 1 that was reported felt by hundreds. Still no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that the New Madrid Fault has been a bit more active than usual with 9 quakes over the past 7 days as the USGS map shows.
Comments / 0