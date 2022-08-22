ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news –live: Cheney says ex-president would be scared to debate her as Kushner speaks out on FBI raid

By Arpan Rai and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLkwk_0hPipGuK00

Donald Trump began his Sunday lashing out at the Democratic Party for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago ” by the FBI , claiming it was because they fear him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.

The former president also griped at the media attention being given to Wyoming GOP Rep Liz Cheney , his current favourite foe and vice chair of the January 6 committee, following her primary defeat. On Sunday morning she told ABC News she intends to focus on keeping election deniers out of office and said Mr Trump would be afraid to debate her in a 2024 match-up.

Relatedly, Ms Cheney has said that panel members are “in discussions” with counsel for Mike Pence about testifying as part of the investigation into the Capitol riot . Asked about the FBI search and if he had taken any classified documents when leaving office, the former vice president told the AP he had not.

This coming week will see a decision by Judge Bruce Reinhart as to whether the affidavit that led to the search warrant can be released in redacted form as media organisations have requested. Mr Trump’s legal team has made no moves to push for its release.

Comments / 308

Linda Jimenez
2d ago

sure Lizzie in case you have a notice we don't want to hear s*** out of you we've heard more than enough out of you and the Cheney clan. goodbye. ❤️🇺🇸❤️⚖️

Reply(36)
85
Ken DeBault
2d ago

Liz your done. It's time for you and a lot more to let Trump go. Even if he don't run again the Dems are forever stuck with Trump living free in their heads.

Reply(33)
79
cubanguy
2d ago

the Independent is obsessed with Trump, guys there are more important matters going on right now brought by the current administration, just saying

Reply(6)
26
