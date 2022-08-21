Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
tvinsider.com
Ioane ‘John’ King, Actor in ‘Spartacus’ TV series, Dies at 49
Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the main stars of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died following a battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. He was 49. The New Zealand actor’s passing was confirmed by family members on a Facebook page dedicated to King’s battle with the disease. He was said to have died in the company of loving friends and family after his cancer had spread to his pancreas and other organs.
tvinsider.com
How the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Finale Sets Up Season 3 Mystery
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building, “I Know Who Did It.”]. It looks like Only Murders in the Building is expanding its borders as the series set up its Season 3 mystery in a mind-blowing Season 2 finale.
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: Searching for Stanley Tucci
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
tvinsider.com
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Officially Renewed for Season 12 at HBO
HBO has revealed some pretty, pretty good news as they renew Larry David‘s fan-favorite comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm for Season 12. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series originally debuted in 2001 and aired consistently on HBO through 2011 before pausing until 2017 when the show returned for Season 9. For those less familiar with the hit, Seinfeld‘s co-creator David stars as an over-the-top version of himself in a fictionalized version of his life.
tvinsider.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’: Amazon Releases Creepy Trailer for Naomi Watts Psychological Thriller (VIDEO)
Naomi Watts takes center stage in Amazon Prime Video‘s Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The streamer has revealed the unsettling trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, September 16. It stars Watts as the titular mommy, who returns home after a recent cosmetic surgery with her face wrapped in bandages. Her twin sons, Elias and Lucas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), soon become concerned with their mother’s odd behavior.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
tvinsider.com
‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Dad Died After Hometown Dates
There was an emotional touch to ABC‘s The Bachelorette on Monday, August 22, as the episode was dedicated to Allan Schwer, the late father of contestant Erich Schwer. The highly-anticipated hometown dates episode introduced viewers to Erich’s dad as he met Season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for the first time. Prior to the visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, Erich told Windey that his father had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and “was legitimately supposed to die like three times.”
tvinsider.com
‘Outlander’ Star Lauren Lyle Reacts to ‘Blood of My Blood’ Spinoff
Outlander may not return for Season 7 anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean the stars aren’t hard at work getting it ready for fans. While shooting continues on the series, star Lauren Lyle is gearing up for a new role in BritBox‘s Karen Pirie adaptation. Keeping mum about her potential return as Marsali Fraser in Outlander, Lyle admits, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say actually.”
tvinsider.com
What We Learned About ‘What Really Happened to Richard Simmons’ on Fox
Fitness legend Richard Simmons hasn’t been seen in public since February 2014. His notable absence has become the subject of the Missing Richard Simmons podcast, and now the TMZ documentary What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, which premiered August 22 on Fox. Fellow fitness star Suzanne Somers, writer Bruce Vilanch, Dr. Phil, and more were interviewed for the 45-minute documentary, which claims to have found the truth about Simmons’ whereabouts.
tvinsider.com
‘General Hospital’ Sets Emma Samms’ Return as Holly Sutton
General Hospital fans, we’re finally going to get answers about how Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) is alive. ABC has set a return for Samms, who hasn’t been seen due to the actress having COVID then long COVID, according to Deadline. Samms will next be seen in October on the daytime soap.
tvinsider.com
How Will ‘Archer’ Handle New Management in Season 13?
Management changes are always a challenge, even in an animated spy comedy. Archer (above, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and his colleagues have different reactions to former competitor Fabian Kingsworth (Kayvan Novak) purchasing their HQ. “Archer definitely shrugs off Fabian as the new boss, but the others are in self-preservation mode,” Archer executive producer Casey Willis says.
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Party Ways’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 8, “Party Ways.”]. Married at First Sight Season 15 continues to put pressure on its five couples as real life closes in with the latest episode, “Party Ways.”. While some are rising to...
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast In and Out of Character (PHOTOS)
Thanks to House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones is once again something that everyone’s talking about this summer. And like the previous series, the prequel features an outstanding cast. From the stars behind the Targaryens (including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Sian Brooke) to the Hightowers (Rhys Ifans,...
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Officially Crossing Over for Premiere Event (VIDEO)
It’s official: Dick Wolf’s Law & Orders are making history with their September 22 season premieres. NBC has announced that Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime will be crossing over for the first time, with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), and DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) joining forces for a single case. It all begins at 8/7c on September 22, and it will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
She-Hulk episode 2 review: "The Marvel show finds its groove"
She-Hulk episode 2 is a half-hour escape into the hilarious – and often silly – world of Jennifer Walters. Free from the confines of being just an origin story, the show finds its footing as essential MCU viewing. Warning: this review contains spoilers from She-Hulk episode 2. If...
tvinsider.com
‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey in HBO Series (VIDEO)
HBO has given viewers the first glimpse of Pedro Pascal (We Can Be Heroes) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) in the upcoming television adaptation of the popular video game franchise The Last of Us. The footage was shown in a newly released “coming soon” video (watch below), which teased...
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 22-28): ‘Mike,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 22-28.
Succession star Brian Cox to front Channel 5 documentary about ‘what money does to you’
Succession star Brian Cox will front a new documentary about society’s complicated relationship with money.The Scottish actor, 76, will present the two-part series titled Brian Cox: That’s the Way the Money Goes, an investigation into wealth and poverty. He will also touch on his own story of growing up in poverty to becoming a Hollywood star, who in Succession plays a billionaire business mogul. “In this series, I want to find out what money does to you, to me, how it affects all our lives. Whether we have it or we don’t,” Cox says in a teaser clip.“After my...
tvinsider.com
‘A Million Little Things’: Christina Moses Teases Regina’s Possible Career Shift in Season 5
Heading into A Million Little Things Season 5, Regina (Christina Moses) is one of the few people who know Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) has cancer. But Gary and Maggie (Allison Miller) don’t know that Regina and Rome (Romany Malco) watched that video. With the drama returning to ABC in...
tvinsider.com
Dania Ramirez Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’
Dania Ramirez, who currently stars in the Netflix fantasy drama Sweet Tooth, has landed a lead role in the upcoming Fox drama series Alert. According to Variety, Ramirez will play Nikki, a salt-of-the-earth woman whose life was ripped apart six years ago when her 11-year-old son went missing. This inspired her to join the Missing Person’s Unit, where she now heads up the department. Her personal connection to the victims and their families is evident in every case as she helps others find their loved ones, even though she couldn’t find her own.
