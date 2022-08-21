Succession star Brian Cox will front a new documentary about society’s complicated relationship with money.The Scottish actor, 76, will present the two-part series titled Brian Cox: That’s the Way the Money Goes, an investigation into wealth and poverty. He will also touch on his own story of growing up in poverty to becoming a Hollywood star, who in Succession plays a billionaire business mogul. “In this series, I want to find out what money does to you, to me, how it affects all our lives. Whether we have it or we don’t,” Cox says in a teaser clip.“After my...

