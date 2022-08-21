ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 90

Larry Selvage
2d ago

this is why you don't need to pee at night really is this person even human that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard believe me when I have to pee I have to pee

Reply
24
Guest
2d ago

I drink only coffee in morning than water rest of day, I still get up 3 or 4 times at night it's certainly not good to hole it bad for bladder females or male.

Reply
13
Piss Off
3d ago

I used to drink diet wild cherry pepsi like crazy all day and into the evening. I would wake up several times every night to pee I gave up pepsi and only drink water now I never wake up in the middle of the night now

Reply(2)
12
Related
MindBodyGreen

Why Stress Affects Your Sleep + What To Do About It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There are plenty of things that keep us up at night, from irregular sleep schedules, to hot weather—but one factor that undoubtedly spells trouble for sleep is stress. The next time you find yourself stressing before bed, here's why that could be happening, plus what to do about it.
MENTAL HEALTH
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The US Sun

How to get to sleep in five minutes or less

EVER wondered how to get to sleep in five minutes or less? Turns out there are some tried and tested sleep hacks that can help you feel well rested, with no tossing and turning in the wee hours. From ensuring your sleep space is at the optimum temperature to choosing...
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hormone#Kidneys#Frequent Urination#Pee#When You Sleep#Diseases#General Health#Linus Diabetes#Linus Bladder Cancer#Adh
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy