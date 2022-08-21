Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There are plenty of things that keep us up at night, from irregular sleep schedules, to hot weather—but one factor that undoubtedly spells trouble for sleep is stress. The next time you find yourself stressing before bed, here's why that could be happening, plus what to do about it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO