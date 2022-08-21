ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

There's Probably Mold in Your Washing Machine. Here's How to Get Rid of It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your washing machine could be harboring mold and mildew, leaving your laundry smelling less than fresh. Just like other appliances, your washer needs a good scrub on a regular basis -- especially if there's a sulfury smell to your laundry.
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean a Keurig—All You Need Is 30 Minutes and White Vinegar

Chances are when you think about a cup of jo, the focus is on the need for caffeine, not on how to clean a Keurig coffee maker. Perhaps, one of the reason’s you got the machine is so you don’t have to worry about cleaning a classic coffee maker, but that doesn’t mean that you can neglect the K-Cup. Yes, one of the perks of a Keurig is that it’s a quick solution to jumping into the day or avoiding a midday slump, but you still need to take care of your caffeine hero. Don’t wait until your cup of coffee tastes off or you notice buildup every time you open your Keurig machine.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

You Don't Actually Need a Plunger to Unclog a Toilet

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plungers are seriously overrated -- there's a much better (and much less gross) way to unclog a toilet. Instead of fetching that bacteria-riddled tool, simply use some dish soap, hot water and a bucket. Chemistry will do the rest of the work for you. It's really that easy, and we'll show you exactly how to make it happen.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria

King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
Technology
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
shefinds

Costco Is Discontinuing These 2 Popular Drinks—Say It Ain't So!

Two kinds of shakes are being pulled from Costco‘s shelves because it could potentially be contaminated with harmful microorganisms. Yikes!. According to a recent press release by the food and beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC, it is “voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.” The company announcement, which was also posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned, “While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE

