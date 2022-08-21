Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
NOLA.com
First 12 homes handed over to residents at Isle de Jean Charles resettlement site
SCHRIEVER – As his tribal chief burned sage in the doorway, Chris Brunet entered his new home, 40 miles inland from the storm-ravaged and sinking island where generations of Brunets have lived. “I knew this day was coming, but how I feel is different than I thought,” he said....
NOLA.com
Woman who stabbed children then broadcast herself on Facebook sent to mental facility
A magistrate judge in New Orleans ruled Wednesday that Jenee Pedesclaux, a mother accused of brutally stabbing her two toddlers then broadcasting herself on social media streaked in blood, was unfit to stand trial. She then ordered that Pedesclaux be transferred to a mental facility. The decision came during a...
NOLA.com
Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
NOLA.com
Aspiring Leaders in Jefferson Parish Schools, and other metro area schools news
JEFFERSON PARISH SCHOOLS: The 22 members of the Aspiring Leaders Academy in the Jefferson Parish Schools have been selected. The academy supports educators as they advance in their career through professional development, on-the-job assignments and coaching. The participants in the 2022-23 Aspiring Leaders Academy cohort are: Charles Aboyoun, Lashara Allen-Smith, Kristen Burke, Nicole Butler, Jessica Chatelain, Nicole Craig, Kristina Daggs, Merri Davis, Monique Guitterrez, Jessica Harrison, Tiffany Hohensee, Devin Howard, Andrew Johnson, Valerie Johnson, Sharalynn Keju, Benjamin-David Legrand, Meagan Phillips, Erica Rosher, Ozzie Ross, Joshua Russell, Erika Russo and Michael Tardy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Sidney Torres' company paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
NOLA.com
Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college
Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
NOLA.com
'Katrina Babies' exposes the overlooked trauma experienced by the city’s most vulnerable
In the 17 years since Hurricane Katrina did its damnedest to drown New Orleans, the city and its residents have engaged in endless discussion about that man-made inflection point in the city’s history and pondered endless questions about how it happened in the first place — and how to keep it from happening again.
NOLA.com
What can you get for under $2M? Around New Orleans, these 5 homes fill the luxury bill
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest returns thanks in part to Donald Trump, the latest in the tropics and three homicides reported in the span of six hours. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Gulf's first offshore wind energy zones prompt...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday evening, and boy, was it something!
As former New York Congressman and DM Casanova Anthony Weiner so poetically proved more than a decade ago, hastily called, defensive press conferences are never a good look. Yet politicians continue to hold them, hoping against hope that they’ll beat the odds and walk out in control of the news cycle.
NOLA.com
Teen carjacker was graduate of Cantrell internship program for juvenile offenders
As controversy continued to swirl over Mayor LaToya Cantrell's unexpected appearance last week in support of a 14-year-old offender in Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, more details came to light Monday about how she likely came to know the youth. Cantrell surprised juvenile court officials and the district attorney’s office with...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's stay in France: First-class travel, a tour of the Riviera and a side trip to Paris
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said her $43,000 summer trip to France carried a legitimate public purpose: she formed a partnership with a city of 74,000 on the Mediterranean Sea, one she says will help boost New Orleans’ international profile and spur economic development. What hasn’t been widely discussed is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover
The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
NOLA.com
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
NOLA.com
Huge riverfront development project gets approval from Convention Center board
A massive new riverfront development in downtown New Orleans has received formal approval to move forward, following years of haggling over how the roughly 45-acre tract of publicly-owned real estate controlled by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center would be put to use. Developers of the neighborhood, known as the...
NOLA.com
Pearl River working to address blighted properties
On a mission to address blighted properties throughout the town, the Pearl River town council is working to adjust its 2022 budget to accommodate the potential costs of enforcing property maintenance. After dealing with a number of complaints throughout the town, the council introduced efforts at its Aug. 16 meeting...
NOLA.com
New Orleans student accused of using taser on another student during fight on school bus
Days after a 12-year-old student brandished a gun around a school bus full of children in New Orleans, school leaders and New Orleans police said a student from the same school used a "taser-like device" on another student during a fight on a school bus on Wednesday morning. The 13-year-old...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council plans pause to new short-term rentals in neighborhoods after court ruling
New Orleans City Council members are planning to enact a temporary pause on licensing residential short-term rentals while they rewrite rules for the controversial industry, after a bombshell federal appeals court ruling this week said key aspects of the existing legal framework are unconstitutional. The purpose of the pause is...
NOLA.com
In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends
A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
Comments / 0