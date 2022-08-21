ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Aspiring Leaders in Jefferson Parish Schools, and other metro area schools news

JEFFERSON PARISH SCHOOLS: The 22 members of the Aspiring Leaders Academy in the Jefferson Parish Schools have been selected. The academy supports educators as they advance in their career through professional development, on-the-job assignments and coaching. The participants in the 2022-23 Aspiring Leaders Academy cohort are: Charles Aboyoun, Lashara Allen-Smith, Kristen Burke, Nicole Butler, Jessica Chatelain, Nicole Craig, Kristina Daggs, Merri Davis, Monique Guitterrez, Jessica Harrison, Tiffany Hohensee, Devin Howard, Andrew Johnson, Valerie Johnson, Sharalynn Keju, Benjamin-David Legrand, Meagan Phillips, Erica Rosher, Ozzie Ross, Joshua Russell, Erika Russo and Michael Tardy.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
NOLA.com

Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college

Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
MANDEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Care#Lung Nodule#Diseases#General Health#Worr
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest returns thanks in part to Donald Trump, the latest in the tropics and three homicides reported in the span of six hours. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Gulf's first offshore wind energy zones prompt...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NOLA.com

Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover

The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Pearl River working to address blighted properties

On a mission to address blighted properties throughout the town, the Pearl River town council is working to adjust its 2022 budget to accommodate the potential costs of enforcing property maintenance. After dealing with a number of complaints throughout the town, the council introduced efforts at its Aug. 16 meeting...
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy