The City of Takoma Park seeks an intern to assist with preparation and execution of the 2022 City Election, and to support special projects in the City Clerk’s Office. Takoma Park is preparing for a vote by mail election for mayor and city council to coincide with the November 8, 2022 Gubernatorial Election. In addition to vote by mail, the City will operate at least one voting center on election day.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO