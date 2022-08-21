ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors oppose Lents Safe Rest Village

By KOIN 6 News
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSp5R_0hPgsd7W00 A Saturday rally protests siting the managed homeless camp on property zoned for open space.

Anne Marshall is a single mom living in the Lents neighborhood near Southeast 106th Avenue and Reedway Street. That's the site for a proposed Safe Rest Village. And Marshall is not going to stick around to find out if her fears are accurate.

"I would like the people who are deciding where these things go to consider their own communities, because it feels like they put them everywhere else," Marshall told KOIN 6 News. Her daughter "walks by herself to the bus stop, which is going to be just down the street from this camp. I don't think that's safe. I'm worried that there is no barrier to entry, no drug testing, no mental illness testing, and I'm worried about all the campers."

On Saturday, the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association held a rally in protest of the Reedway Safe Rest Village, scheduled to be up and running by the end of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hPgsd7W00

Jeanne Ramsey, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, said the homeless problem is already bad in the area. She fears the new spot will make things worse.

"They're so dirty we have rats the size of dogs that we have to contend with. We have trash all the time on our street that we're having to pick up. If you walk back there, there's trash and needles," Ramsey said. "I mean it's just nasty. It's not a place that's livable anymore."

David Potts, the president of the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association, concedes the city of Portland "is probably not going to give people a say on where to locate them, but they could at least communicate. They have chosen not to."

Potts said the city hasn't communicated with those directly impacted by this Safe Rest Village and haven't responded to their primary concerns.

Beyond how this site might impact the neighborhood's safety, cleanliness or property value, the group also raised concerns about the site location. They say the site is zoned as open space, part of a wildlife refuge and has a history of contaminated soil.

But in 2016, the Department of Environmental Quality published a technical memorandum that said the state removed 364 tons of contaminated soil from the Reedway site and after the excavation the DEQ found "residual soil concentrations are protective of potential homeless campers, recreationalists, occupational workers, construction workers and excavation workers."

Despite the pushback, city officials said they plan to have this Safe Rest Village built by the fall.

Potts said he understands the village is coming regardless of what the neighborhood wants. But he also said the city's decision is not only unfair but also in vain.

"It's kind of like someone with a yacht and a hole in the water we pour money into," Potts said. "The homeless situation is a hole in Portland that the city pours money into with no idea where it goes, or what the outcome is going to be."

Commissioner Dan Ryan is leading the Safe Rest Villages project. KOIN 6 News reached out to his office for comment but did not promptly hear back.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group.

Comments / 5

Barbara E
3d ago

wow you guys what if one day you lose your job and no job means no rent and so on ... what will you do? how should you handle things if no family no one can take you in and no money to even pay rent? there are bad things that happen to people every day. I am not taking sides but some of these peole have no where to go and yes alot of these people are just making a mess of peoples property stealing others homes (squaters) i proble spelled that wrong?)What can they do is there any suggestions or just NO. "not in my neighborhood"

Reply(1)
4
Churchman
2d ago

THINK!? THESE neighborhoods whoare against " safe rest for junkies"should be MORE vocal ABOUTdrugs&crime that come in withthose people!! BUT they are NOT!!The City DOESN'T listen to them!!They DON'T back there decision's.The police can't & won't enforcethe laws!! And YOU remember!! theseneighborhood families deserve to beprotected by the police!! NEXT timeyou feel sorry for a crackhead, theywill steal, an kill for a fix/to medicatethemselves", THESE people wouldrather stay stoned, than become ahuman being!!

Reply
2
 

kptv.com

Portland business hit by alleged serial graffiti vandal spent hundreds cleaning it up

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Portland man is facing over 2 dozen charges for allegedly vandalizing dozens of businesses and city property with graffiti. On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney announced the charges against 22-year-old Emile Laurent, saying he painted graffiti on dozens of Portland businesses and city property over the last four years.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

The big burnout: teachers say job stress is higher than ever

Some Oregon districts saw turnover rates triple as educators cited pandemic-related job dissatisfaction.Shortly after school started last fall, Oregon teachers already were burning out. A return from distance learning coupled with staffing shortages in many school districts meant educators had higher workloads and more stress. In a handful of districts, including Portland, Eugene, Beaverton and Hillsboro, more than 80% of teachers said they couldn't get all their work done during regular hours. In Clackamas County, 41.5% of Oregon City teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." In Portland, nearly half of teachers surveyed in October...
PORTLAND, OR
