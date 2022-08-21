ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oaks Park introduces new chaperone policy

By KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbwYY_0hPgsTF800 Everyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult at open skate sessions.

Following a spike in violent behavior by younger guests, officials with Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood have implemented a new policy that people age 17 and younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.

The new chaperone policy took effect Aug. 19. While the chaperone only has to buy a ticket if they skate, Oaks Park officials said they must be at the rink at all times and are responsible for the minors they're watching. There must be one chaperone for every six minors.

The new policy comes after Oaks Park closed early in July after a fight between six juveniles, which led to one of them threatening to shoot up the park.

There has been an influx of these kinds of violent interactions and park officials hope the new policy gets ahead of that problem.

"We're seeing an increase in the number of confrontations, some of which have escalated to physical altercations in the roller rink," said Oaks Park Director of Marketing and Events Emily Mackay. "And we are seeing this trend happening and want to take some proactive steps to stop the problem from growing and stop it from being an issue in the future."

Oaks Park security will enforce the policy and anyone under age 18 without a chaperone will not be allowed into the rink.

Currently the policy only applies to open skate sessions, but in a statement Friday, Aug. 19, park officials said, "This policy may be expanded to include other skating sessions at the discretion of Oaks Park management and may be amended or revised at any time."

The new policy has received mixed reviews from parents on social media, but the park management said this is all about maintaining a fun and safe experience for all.

