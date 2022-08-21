Momentum seemed to turn on a goal that Lyon County didn’t score. Down 1-0 in the second half, the Lyons thought they had tied Monday’s 5th District tilt against Trigg County on a long free kick. A pair of headers in front of the net, the last by Timothy Stewart, resulted in the ball in the net and Lyon celebrating in the 50th minute of play.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO