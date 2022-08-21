Read full article on original website
Maroons Continue Soccer Win Streak Against Caldwell
Madisonville-North Hopkins ran its winning streak against Caldwell County to 16 straight games in boys’ soccer action Tuesday night in Princeton. The Maroons (4-3) ran out to a 7-0 halftime lead and went on to win 12-2, finishing off the match on the 10-goal mercy rule in the 62nd minute.
Lady Maroons Deal Caldwell First Loss 3-2
Kennedy Justice had two goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins held off Caldwell County 3-2 in girls’ soccer action Tuesday night in Madisonville. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Tigers, who are 4-1. Kailey Barber added a goal and Lillie Carman had an...
Christian County Boys Rally Past Hoptown for Statement Win (w/PHOTOS)
In what may be the last regular-season meeting between the two programs, the Christian County boys’ soccer team knocked off Hopkinsville 2-1 on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions to continue a remarkable turnaround from last season’s 0-19-1 mark. The Colonels improve to 4-2, tying their win total...
Murray Takes Straight Set Win Over Lady Wildcats
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats will have to wait at least another couple of nights to pick up their first win of the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Wildcats fell at home Tuesday evening to the Murray Lady Tigers in straight sets 25-16, 25-6, and 25-19. The opening set saw...
Lania Hite Plays Tall in Trigg’s 6-3 Victory at Lyon
Trigg County’s girls ran their winning streak to four straight games behind a six-goal performance from junior Lania Hite. The Lady Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) scored four of the final five goals of the contest to defeat Lyon County 6-3 in 5th District soccer action at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville on Monday.
Stewart’s Quick Goals Lift Lyon Over Trigg 2-1
Momentum seemed to turn on a goal that Lyon County didn’t score. Down 1-0 in the second half, the Lyons thought they had tied Monday’s 5th District tilt against Trigg County on a long free kick. A pair of headers in front of the net, the last by Timothy Stewart, resulted in the ball in the net and Lyon celebrating in the 50th minute of play.
PHOTOS – Todd Central Lady Rebels vs Franklin-Simpson
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels picked up their first win of the season Tuesday evening rolling past Franklin-Simpson 8-1. YSE was there for the match and got these pics. Be sure to check em all out. Todd Central Lady Rebels vs Franklin-Simpson.
Lubas 6th, Falcons 5th at Christian County Season Opener
Billy Lubas had a top 10 finish to help lead Fort Campbell to a fifth place team finish in Saturday’s Christian County Season Opener at Christian County High School. The Falcon senior crossed the line in sixth place with a time of 17 minutes and 52 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. John Arnold was Fort Campbell’s second runner across the line with a 35th place finish in 22:02, one second ahead of teammate Jeffrey Perry.
VIDEO – Thomas Looks Back at Blazers’ Third Straight Region All ‘A’ Title
The UHA boys’ soccer team claimed a third straight 2nd-Region All ‘A’ title with a 3-2 shootout victory over Caldwell County at Givens Field on Saturday. Afterward, coach Frankie Thomas gave his thoughts on the victory and received an unsolicited bath from his players.
Superloads To Move Along I-24 In Lyon, Caldwell And Trigg
Motorists need to be alert for a slow-moving specialized hauler that plans to move additional superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day over the next two weeks. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first superload...
WKU students reflect on first day back to school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of school begins Monday, Aug. 22 at Western Kentucky University students . Many students used this time over the weekend to gather their last-minute school supplies and relax under the sun to prepare for a busy week ahead. One senior in particular...
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
Seasonal Temps Expected this Week
This week could produce some of the most seasonal weather of the summer as temperatures make one more push toward 90 degrees. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell said temperatures are expected to be near to slightly above normal through the week with the humidity increasing. With thousands of people expected...
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
Summer Salute is Friday and Saturday in downtown Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute, a downtown festival with free live music, plus food, vendors and amusement rides, is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The musical acts will include the Jimmy Church Band, the Jason Montgomery Band and the headliner, KC and the Sunshine Band. The festival opens at 11 a.m....
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors. Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High...
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
Chaney’s Dairy Barn planning huge expansion! Ice cream lovers, rejoice!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – You might have heard by now that Chaney’s Dairy Barn brought home a plaque for their gold medal award at the Kentucky State Fair – a prize for their best premium ice cream. News 40 caught up with the 4th generation owner Carl...
Medical episode leads to injury accident
A medical issue was a factor in a single vehicle accident Wednesday morning on South Virginia Street that sent the driver to a Nashville hospital. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez says the woman had been northbound when she suffered a medical episode, causing her to run off the road and into a pole. She was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and then flown to a hospital in Nashville for injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
