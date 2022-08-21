Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Henderson Scores 5 to Lead Lady Rebels to First Win
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels picked up their first win of the 2022 soccer season Tuesday evening as they rolled past Franklin-Simpson 8-1. A big part of the win was the play of Madison Henderson, who scored five goals for the Lady Rebels. She talked about the night and the season with YSE after the match.
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Takes Straight Set Win Over Lady Wildcats
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats will have to wait at least another couple of nights to pick up their first win of the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Wildcats fell at home Tuesday evening to the Murray Lady Tigers in straight sets 25-16, 25-6, and 25-19. The opening set saw...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lady Rebel Volleyball vs Franklin-Simpson
The Todd Central Lady Rebels took to their home court for the first time during the 2022 volleyball season Tuesday evening as they hosted the Franklin-Simpson Lady Wildcats. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the match. Lady Rebel Volleyball vs Franklin-Simpson.
yoursportsedge.com
Panthers Finish Second at Christian County Season Opener
Dawson Springs put all five of its runners across the finish line in the first 22 places which helped the Panthers to a second place team finish at the Christian County Season Opener Saturday at Hopkinsville. Yosi McCune was the first Panther runner to cross the finish line in 14th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Maroons Deal Caldwell First Loss 3-2
Kennedy Justice had two goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins held off Caldwell County 3-2 in girls’ soccer action Tuesday night in Madisonville. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Tigers, who are 4-1. Kailey Barber added a goal and Lillie Carman had an...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Sweep Their Way Past Franklin-Simpson
After picking up their first ever 4th Region All A volleyball championship over the weekend, there may have been some Todd County Central Lady Rebel fans that were a little concerned about how the team would come back off of that emotional high to take on Franklin-Simpson in a 13th District contest, that also happened to be the Lady Rebels’ home opener. Turns out there was no real need to worry after all.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County 9 Todd County Central 1
Trigg County moved to 3-1 with a 9-1 win against Todd County Central at Josh Nichols Field. Watch how it went down on the YSE Highlight Reel.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Smith Nets Four to Help Lady Lyons Past Christian County (w/PHOTOS)
Alice Smith banged in four goals and the Lyon County girls’ soccer team put the brakes on a two-game skid with a 5-0 victory over Christian County on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions. The teams split a handful of chances over the first twenty minutes before Smith got...
yoursportsedge.com
Christian County Boys Rally Past Hoptown for Statement Win (w/PHOTOS)
In what may be the last regular-season meeting between the two programs, the Christian County boys’ soccer team knocked off Hopkinsville 2-1 on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions to continue a remarkable turnaround from last season’s 0-19-1 mark. The Colonels improve to 4-2, tying their win total...
yoursportsedge.com
Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Franklin-Simpson
The Todd County Central Rebels continue to be very hard to beat in head-to-head competition on the golf course this season. The Rebels hosted Franklin-Simpson at Elk Fork Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 161-179 win. The Rebels’ Jase Paul Hampton took medalist honors for the match with his...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Volleyball Sweeps Webster in Home Opener
When Caldwell County and Webster County met in the 2nd Region semifinals last season they needed five sets before the Lady Trojans advanced, winning 18-16 in the final set. The rematch Tuesday night in Princeton had a lot less drama, with the Lady Tigers winning their home opener in straight sets over Webster 25-13, 25-15, 25-21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Wins First ‘Battle of the Academies’
In the first battle of the current academies in Hopkinsville, University Heights dispatched Heritage Christian in four sets in a matchup of future district volleyball opponents Tuesday. Next season, Heritage Christian becomes a full member of the KHSAA and will join the 8th District that already includes UHA and Fort...
yoursportsedge.com
Hilliker Paces Hoptown Runners at Season Opener
Hayden Hilliker was the top Hopkinsville High cross country runner Saturday at the Christian County Season Opener cross country race. The Tiger sophomore finished in 23rd place with a time of 20 minutes and 18 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Christian County High School. Fellow sophomore Kentrell Adams crossed...
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Aydan Joiner
One of the complaints of today’s high school coaches is the difficulty of building quality depth within their program. Student-athletes willing to remain positive and work hard regardless of playing time or the team’s fortune are becoming a scarce commodity. Enter Trigg County senior Aydan Joiner. He is...
wnky.com
Shake Rag natives remember BG’s black history
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the weekend, people around the Shake Rag community gathered to celebrate and remember the community’s history. Longstanding Bowling Green community members flooded the historic George Washington Carver Center to hear guest speakers pass on memories of the town’s rich black history. Speakers,...
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Alyssa Southwood
Alyssa Southwood was a two-year starter at the varsity level as a seventh and eighth grader for Trigg County’s softball team. And then a series of events caused her to walk away from the sport and take up a new one where she has excelled. Now, the Lady Wildcat...
wilsonpost.com
Realtor wins $20M sales award
April Harrington, the Principal Broker at EXIT Real Estate Experts in Old Hickory, was recently awarded Top Gun Award by EXIT Southeast. The Top Gun Award recognizes sales professionals who have reached $20 million in sales for the 2021 sales year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022).
clarksvillenow.com
Fire destroys family’s home in Cunningham, community immediately responds
CUNNINGHAM, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Tuesday morning house fire on Smith Place Road has left a family homeless. Multiple units were dispatched to the scene early Tuesday morning, just after 4:30 a.m. The water system in the Cunningham Utility District has 2-inch water mains, and fire hydrants require...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
Comments / 0