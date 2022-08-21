After picking up their first ever 4th Region All A volleyball championship over the weekend, there may have been some Todd County Central Lady Rebel fans that were a little concerned about how the team would come back off of that emotional high to take on Franklin-Simpson in a 13th District contest, that also happened to be the Lady Rebels’ home opener. Turns out there was no real need to worry after all.

FRANKLIN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO